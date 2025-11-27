Coronation Street star Lynne Verrall dies aged 76

Coronation Street star, known for playing Geraldine Spellman, Lynne Verrall has died aged 76 following a long illness.

The actress appeared on the ITV soap in 2017 and had an impressive career spanning five decades.

It has now been confirmed that the actress died earlier this month.

Lynne Verrall’s agent announced her death while speaking to The Stage.

Samantha Boyd said: “Lynne was always ready to try any role, to grow and learn and develop. She embraced life to the full.”

The actress died in Paris on November 8th, with her friend Dunderdale also sharing: “She faced it with incredible courage. She was extraordinary. She remained in Paris because she’d been happy there. She created this wonderful persona of an eccentric, charming Englishwoman.

“She was a fantastic actor but never got the recognition she deserved.”

A fundraiser page has now been set up in Lynne’s honour in a bid to help raise funds for motor-neurone disease charities.

The page reflects: “Our dear friend Lynne faced MND with her trademark wit and courage – and even in the toughest moments, she never lost her spark (or her sense of humour).

“In true Lynne fashion, she even left a gift in her will to ARSLA, the MND association here in Paris, to help others facing this awful illness.

“If you’d like to honour her memory – and give this disease the middle finger (ARSLA’s brilliant campaign slogan!) – you might consider a small donation to support their work.”

In 2017, Lynne appeared in Coronation Street as Geraldine Spellman who was the homophobic mum to Summer Spellman‘s late father Drew.

Before Drew passed away, he left Summer in the care of Billy Mayhew and Todd Grimshaw. However, after he died, Geraldine opposed to the couple raising summer and threatened to call the police on them.

She accused the couple of ‘poisoning’ her granddaughter but she didn’t have much of a leg to stand on as even her own husband Angus was on Billy and Todd’s side.

Ultimately, Summer refused to stay with Geraldine and continued to live with Billy and Todd. And, she still lives with Billy Mayhew to this day.

