In Coronation Street, Billy Mayhew has had a really rough year – but fans now want him gone out of Weatherfield despite this.

The vicar has been spiralling since the death of his husband Paul and recently fell victim to a scam.

While some viewers have been sympathetic, others have been left tired of his erratic behaviour.

Coronation Street: Billy’s grief journey

Billy learned just after Paul’s funeral that his husband had already passed away when Billy delivered his final message. Bernie regretted her admission, but it was too late.

Since then, he started acting out and even kissed his ex-boyfriend Todd Grimshaw. Billy, unfortunately, started drinking more but has since started attending support groups for drug and alcohol struggles – albeit hosting them himself.

However, last night’s episode (Monday, October 4) saw Billy make a huge mistake, which angered fans.

He brought home a stranger named Wayne. They had both attended a meeting and made their way home to the flat.

Billy did not tell Summer he was coming over and she received a huge shock when she returned home. Rightfully so…

She asked the stranger not to hurt her, but Billy stepped in and informed her that Wayne had known Paul years earlier. Wayne had offered to help take down Paul’s railings in the bathroom.

Trusting him, Billy left him alone as he popped out. But things took a turn for the worse.

Elsewhere, Billy told Bernie about meeting Wayne, but she recognised the name and said he was a scammer.

“You stay away from him. The only one he looks out for is himself,” Bernie warned. “He got our Paul into a lot of hot water. He’s a liar and a thief.”

Billy rushed back but it was too late. Alas, Bernie was right and Wayne had stolen Summer’s laptop (with just a couple of days before an essay was due), Paul’s tablet and a jewellery box which contained Paul’s ashes.

Coronation Street fans had enough of Billy

Fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Billy’s mishap, and couldn’t help but slam him. They weren’t happy with his careless actions and even called for him to leave the show.

One X user wrote: “They really killed the wrong character off,” suggesting that Paul should’ve survived instead of Billy.

Another particularly passionate fan seconded this opinion, adding: “Can they launch Billy into space?” Paul’s ashes are due to be launched into space by Bernie later this week.

A third noted: “They could write Billy SO much better! Dan’s a good actor they just give him pretty bad storylines. ‘Billy’ was at his best when he and Paul got together.”

“I need Billy to connect all the dots to see that he is indeed a horrible individual. And everybody needs to stop saying he isn’t so he can face up to it,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth person finished: “Oh bore off Billy, you’re too much now.”

