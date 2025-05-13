Coronation Street star Colson Smith responds to Craig exit trailer: ‘Yikes’

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has shared his feelings about his alter-ego Craig Tinker’s emotional exit after the show shared a dramatic trailer.

Actor Craig, who’s been part of Coronation Street for X years, simply said: “Yikes!”

And we couldn’t agree more.

It seems Craig’s ending isn’t going to be a happy one.

Craig’s having a good day!

Things start off well for PC Tinker when he’s given the chance to shadow DC Kit Green as part of his placement in CID. He’s thrilled to bits to be given another chance to take his career to the next level.

And it’s not just at work where things are going well for Craig. He’s even arranged a date with a woman hoping to inject some romance into his life!

Craig wants to prove himself to Kit (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)

Until he isn’t…

But from good beginnings, Craig’s day takes a turn for the worse as Kit is distracted by his dealings with dodgy Mick Michaelis and Craig’s left feeling a bit fed up. He has a whinge to DS Swain, and she tells him to prove he’s up to the job.

So when there’s a report of a disturbance, Craig seizes his chance and rushes off to get stuck in. But things escalate and PC Tinker is soon in danger.

When we next see Craig he’s bloodied and bruised!

What’s happened?!

People rush to help a bloodied and bruised Craig (Credit: ITV)

A tragic ending? Colson Smith thinks so!

The trailer for the dramatic scenes begins with Swain wondering “if we knew today was our last day on earth, what would we do differently?”. There’s glimpses of Craig covered in blood, and then in a hospital bed. And Swain adds: “There isn’t always more time.”

We can’t lie, it definitely doesn’t look good for poor Craig!

It was announced that Colson was leaving the show back in the autumn and rumours immediately started spiralling that Craig would be killed off. It seems those stories could be correct after that dramatic trailer – and Colson’s reaction!

Craig’s in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Will Craig pull through?

The exciting scenes air next week but Corrie insiders are keeping tight-lipped about whether ambitious PC Tinker will pull through or if he’ll be leaving the cobbles in a coffin!

We’re keeping everything crossed for a happy ending for our Craigy, but we’re not hopeful!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.