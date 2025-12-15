Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Dec 17: George expresses his concerns, and Will clashes with Brody

On Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street, Theo conceals the truth about his encounter with Todd at the flat.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee surprises her family by revealing she’s landed a new job in Singapore.

Read on for a full breakdown of what unfolds in Wednesday’s Coronation Street.

George is concerned (Credit: ITV)

1. Theo lies to George

Todd is left dealing with the fallout from the dramatic events of the special episode, piecing together what happened as he clears up shattered glass and lingering tension.

Bernie lets slip that she’s seen the mess in the flat and suggests there’s more going on than meets the eye, putting George firmly on edge.

Later, Todd and Theo put on a cheerful front as they host George and Christina for lunch. When George offhandedly offers Todd his old job back, will he accept? And with Bernie clearly holding back secrets, could their carefully constructed act be about to unravel?

2. Joanie and Shanice act out in Coronation Street spoilers

Joanie and Shanice get caught trying to nick Prosecco at the corner shop, struggling to adapt to the idea of a Christmas without their mum by their side.

Will Sally and Tim give them a stern talking to? Or, will they give the kids the benefit of the doubt and say no more?

Dee-Dee drops some big news (Credit: ITV)

3. Dee-Dee has good (and bad) news

Dee-Dee tells Ed she’s got a new job over a meal at the bistro. Celebration? Sure, but another shocking revelation has Ed, Michael, and James reeling…

How will they react when they realise that Dee-Dee planning on moving to Singapore? We reckon James especially will have something to say on the matter.

4. Tracy plots her revenge in Coronation Street spoilers

The feud between Tracy and Cassie continues as the pair continue to plot against each other yet again.

This time, Tracy Barlow takes revenge after hearing Cassie slag her off on the cab radio. What is she plotting?

Will’s jealousy is obvious (Credit: ITV)

5. Will doesn’t find a friend in Brody

Feeling friendless in Weatherfield, Will confides in Bernie. Feeling sorry, she secretly calls Brody.

Brody then crashes Will’s training with Megan, leaving him mortified.

Later, Brody teases about asking Megan out. Will Will’s jealousy escalate into chaos?

