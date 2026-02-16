Coronation Street spoilers for Tue, Feb 17: Debbie clashes with prison Queen, and Sam catches Will out

Trouble is brewing on the cobbles in Coronation Street on Tuesday, February 17, with Debbie finding herself a powerful enemy behind bars and Sam Blakeman quietly piecing together a worrying puzzle. From dodgy hotel dealings to secret meet-ups and simmering revenge plots, there’s plenty going on in Weatherfield.

Here’s everything you can expect from Tuesday’s episode.

Carl spills Debbie’s secret to Ronnie (Credit: ITV)

1. Hotel hell

Carl is quietly plotting mayhem and it’s far from business as usual. He phones up his mate Jez and casually talks through a chilling plan to set fire to the Chariot Square Hotel. Before long, Jez turns up posing as a handyman, effortlessly winning Ronnie over while discreetly snapping photos of fire exits and security cameras.

Ronnie isn’t fooled for long. Once Carl leaves, he sizes Jez up, takes his photo and makes it clear Carl spells trouble. Determined to protect Debbie, Ronnie confronts Carl head-on. But the ground shifts beneath him when Carl reveals Debbie is actually his mum and insists she’ll always take his side. Ronnie is left reeling by what that could mean.

Sam’s still suspicious (Credit: ITV)

2. Sam plays detective in Coronation Street spoilers

With Leanne out of town, Sam tells Daniel he’ll be revising in the salon flat, but his attention is firmly on Megan. When she lets slip that she has the place to herself, Sam’s suspicions kick into gear.

Meanwhile, Will feeds Ben a flimsy story about staying with a mate, and although Ben smells something off, Daniel steps in to smooth things over. Later, Sam watches closely as Will arrives at the flat with a bag and Megan lets him inside. For Sam, it’s another piece of the puzzle clicking into place.

3. Payback plans

Mal proudly shows Bernie his latest crystal collection, insisting he’s fascinated by their healing powers. Bernie, however, sees straight through him and isn’t impressed.

Over at the café, Jodie Ramsey serves Brian the wrong toastie, sending Bernie over the edge. Jodie notices Bernie’s reaction and quietly clocks it. If Bernie’s rattled, Jodie looks more than ready to strike back.

It’s Paula vs Debbie (Credit: ITV)

4. Prison problems get personal in Coronation Street spoilers

Life inside takes a troubling turn for Debbie when she accidentally calls Lou ‘Abi’ and admits she’s living with early-onset dementia. Another inmate, Paula, immediately recognises Debbie and wastes no time bringing up old grudges.

Lou warns Debbie to keep her distance, but Paula has already staked her claim. With tensions rising, Debbie could be facing serious danger behind bars.

5. Lily’s paper round joy

Elsewhere, David persuades Brian to give Lily a paper round. Lily is delighted, though David soon admits he’s mostly looking forward to some peace and quiet. Typical David.

Read more: Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!