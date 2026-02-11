Coronation Street spoilers for Thu, Feb 12: Todd clashes with Jake, and Megan recruits a teammate in her feud against Sam

Things are about to get messy on the cobbles in Coronation Street’s Thursday, February 12, with tempers flaring and schemes bubbling under the surface.

Gary finds himself playing peacemaker when Todd Grimshaw lashes out at Jake Windass, while Megan sets her sights on getting Daniel on her side in a subtle game of mind games with Sam.

Here’s your full lowdown on all the drama hitting Weatherfield.

Jake winds Todd up (Credit: ITV)

1. Gary steps up for Todd in Coronation Street spoilers

Theo can’t hide his amusement after spotting a love bite on Todd’s neck – and he’s practically wearing a grin from ear to ear. But Todd isn’t exactly sharing the joy. Things take a turn at the undertakers when client Annie storms in, fuming over a will she claims has been tampered with. George scrambles to keep the situation from going completely under.

Then the sparks really fly at the shop when Jake cheekily spots Todd’s bruise and asks if he’s ‘expecting.’ That’s the final straw. Todd snaps, and a heated confrontation seems inevitable – until Gary jumps in to prevent a full-blown blow-up. Todd storms off home, humiliated and frayed, but with Gary tipping Theo off, will peace be restored… or will tensions only rise?

2. Jodie meddles with happiness

Jodie turns up the charm for David with a perfectly wrapped hot breakfast to start his day. He appreciates it, though something about it doesn’t quite sit right. Once he leaves, a routine dusting takes a dramatic twist when David and Shona’s wedding photo ends up shattered on the floor. Was it a clumsy accident, or could it hint at cracks in the marriage Jodie is hoping to exploit?

Daniel is thrown into the feud (Credit: ITV)

3. Sam faces Megan’s scheming in Coronation Street spoilers

Megan quietly plants seeds of doubt with Daniel, claiming Sam can’t stand her. In her retelling, she generously offered to help with coursework – only for her efforts to be thrown back in her face. With trust now under threat, Sam could soon find himself in hot water both academically and socially.

4. Lauren turns on the charm

After sparks fly on their first date, Ollie invites Lauren to a student party in Fallowfield. Betsy is already on hand to offer wardrobe guidance, determined to make sure Lauren looks the part. With Carla keeping a watchful eye, could this night mark the start of a new chapter for Lauren – complete with all the right accessories?

