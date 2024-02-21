Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim catches Tracy and Tommy in bed

Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal Tracy McDonald and Tommy Orpington are caught out in the bedroom! But will Tracy manage to convince Tim it’s all innocent?

Elsewhere, Joel confesses his big secret to Dee-Dee, but she forgive him?

Also, Bobby’s fears for Lauren grow after she disappears, but can he find her?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Can Tracy cover her cheating with Tommy? (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Tommy caught out!

Tracy tells Tommy she has the house to herself and he can’t resist popping over. Steve’s on an airport run, so Tracy is convinced the coast is clear. However, she hadn’t banked on Gav setting up to clean her windows!

Tim is helping out and shows Gav how to deal with the tricky ladder. But as he climbs up and spots Tracy at the bedroom window, it’s a huge shock!

Tracy screams and Tim is mortified, hurrying back down the ladder. Tracy comes out in her dressing gown and tells Tim and Gav she was with Steve and they were enjoying some lunchtime fun. However she asks them to keep it to themselves.

Tim tells Sally what happened later on, but when Sally hears from Steve he was in his car all day, she realises Tracy wasn’t with Steve at all! Will she and Tim figure who exactly who Tracy was in bed with?

Dee-Dee is left shocked by Joel’s bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Joel confesses his secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Alya shows Dee-Dee the CCTV footage from the bistro. Dee-Dee is upset and immediately confronts Joel over its contents.

Joel comes clean and reveals he has a wife called Emily and a daughter called Maisie. He tells Dee-Dee his wife threw him out when she was pregnant because he had an affair.

Dee-Dee is in total shock, but will she forgive him and agree to give their relationship another shot?

Was Roy the last person to see Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

Bobby fears for Lauren when she disappears

Calling at the cafe to see Lauren, Bobby is surprised to find Roy has sacked her. When Roy calls at Lauren’s with her wages she is grateful for his kindness. She also reveals she plans to move on and start fresh somewhere else.

Bobby later arrives at Lauren’s and finds the door unlocked. He heads on in and shouts out to her, but there is no sign of Lauren. Bobby then sends her a text and heads out.

He locks the door behind him, but is worried about her. He confides in Max he found her flat unlocked, but no sign of her. Where is Lauren?

Bethany under threat

Bethany confesses to Daniel she’s written an article about the far right with Lauren’s help.

She reveals she’s had a threatening message sent to her from one of Lauren’s old contacts. Is Bethany in serious danger?

Eileen tries to help

With George, Eileen and Mary making a fuss of Dylan on his birthday, it’s still tense between Dylan and Sean. Barely able to look at his son, Sean does not join in the celebrations.

When Dylan unwraps a watch engraved by his dad, he feels awful.

Eileen steps in and urges Sean to sit down with Dylan and talk things through. But will it help?

