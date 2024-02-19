Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sean finally realises that Dylan has been bullying Liam

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, February 19), Sean takes a look at Dylan’s phone and finally realises what he’s been up to.

He’s horrified when he comes to the conclusion that his son has been bullying Liam.

But, will Dylan receive a well-deserved punishment for his bullying in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sean finally realises what Dylan has been doing to Liam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sean realises the truth

This evening, Maria keeps an eye on Liam as she makes him an appointment with the GP.

Dr Gaddas listens to Liam explain his suicidal thoughts, referring him to a mental health unit. However, she does point out that there’s a long waitlist.

Elsewhere, Mason bumps into Gary and threatens Liam. This makes Gary furious, fighting Mason to the ground outside.

Sean tries to break up the fight, preparing himself to ring the police on Gary. However, Sean then looks at Dylan’s phone and is taken aback to discover the nasty messages he’s been making about Liam. What will Sean do about this discovery?

Alya sees Joel with another woman (Credit: ITV)

Alya’s suspicious of Joel

Dee-Dee’s curious when she sees a receipt fall out of Joel’s wallet. It shows that he’s spent a lot of money at the jeweller’s.

Dee-Dee, Alya and Adam then talk about Dee-Dee’s discovery, with Alya joking that her friend has bagged herself a man with expensive taste.

After Joel pretends that he’s bought cufflinks for himself, Alya becomes suspicious when she spots him getting into a car with another woman. Will she share her suspicions with Dee-Dee though?

Steve tries to impress his wife (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Steve apologises to Tracy

Steve tries to put more effort into his marriage and plans a romantic meal for himself and Tracy at the Bistro.

Over their meal, Steve tells Tracy that he still loves her and apologises for being distant recently.

Tracy tries to hide her guilt over her affair as she listens to Steve…

Lauren is in financial trouble (Credit: ITV)

Lauren asks Bethany for a lifeline

Bobby has a conversation with Lauren about her O-Vidz videos, sharing his concerns. Lauren then heads off to speak to Bethany, explaining that she’s in need of some cash.

She wonders if Bethany could write a story on her experience being involved with a far-right group so that she could sell it to Chit-Chat. But, will Bethany agree?

