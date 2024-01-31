Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tracy cheats on Steve

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 31), Tracy betrays Steve and cheats on him whilst he’s away in France.

With Steve on his travels, Tracy spends time getting closer to Weathy Country legend, Tommy Orpington.

But, will Tracy’s flirting with Tommy soon develop into an affair in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tommy and Tracy kiss (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy cheats with Tommy

Tracy’s secretly thrilled when Tommy gives her a compliment on her outfit. She’s soon jealous though when Mary reveals that Toyah fancies Tommy.

With Mary wanting to set Toyah and Tommy up, Tracy does her best to put her off the idea.

She lies that Tommy is a womanizer and that Toyah should steer clear of him.

Later on though, Tracy is pleased when Tommy admits that he has the hots for her. The pair soon share a kiss as Tracy goes behind her husband’s back. But, will Tracy regret getting involved with Tommy?

Bethany needs a job (Credit: ITV)

Bethany looks for work

Daniel asks Bethany to buy them both dinner but Bethany pretends that she’s working to a tight deadline.

Bethany then looks at her overdraft and hides it from Sarah before going to Roy’s to meet up with a woman from the Gazette called Suki.

As Bethany asks Suki for work, Suki tells her that Chit-Chat Magazine might have something for her. Will Bethany have any luck?

Michael feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Michael feels awful for accusing Ed

After accusing Ed of causing the fire and after having told both Aggie and James about it, Michael feels bad when Craig pays him a visit.

Craig explains that the fire was caused by an electrical heater as Michael realises that he’s made a mistake in terms of blaming Ed. But, can Ed forgive him?

Simon needs a sense of direction (Credit: ITV)

Simon is tempted by Bobby

With Carla failing to give Simon his job at the factory back, Leanne gives Simon a job at the Bistro instead.

As Simon starts his first shift, Bobby asks him to host a lock-in. Simon gives it some thought, but will he cause trouble at his new workplace?

Will Sarah let Damon stay? (Credit: ITV)

Damon wants to live with Sarah

Tonight, Damon hints that he wants to live with Sarah. But, will she allow him to move into the flat?

