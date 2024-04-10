Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu attacked as he tries to prove Roy’s innocence

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, April 10), Stu tries to help Roy out by defending him against the sleuths.

However, when Stu goes to look for information, he ends up being hit by a brick.

Will Stu be okay after this attack? Can he help Roy out in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stu gets injured whilst helping his friend out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu hit by brick whilst defending Roy

Tonight, Nina tells Evelyn and Shona that they must keep answering the phone as Roy is waiting to hear back from Lauren’s mum.

Stu then reads some horrible comments made about Roy online and sets out to help Roy prove that he didn’t kill Lauren.

He then goes out and asks a homeless man for information on Lauren but soon gets hit by a brick whilst also having his wallet stolen.

Later on, Roy is taken aback to learn that Hayley’s son has contributed to the online trolling.

His day soon turns even more eventful when Lauren’s mum, Kerry, turns up at the café. Will Roy get any answers from this encounter?

Toyah fears for Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah warns Leanne

Hearing all about Leanne’s new obsession with ‘reality coding,’ Toyah’s relieved to hear that Rowan is heading off to America later today.

At the Chariot Square, Toyah then comes face to face with Rowan and starts asking him about the Institute.

She then reveals that she’s a trained counsellor, seeing through Rowan’s ‘words of wisdom.’

After hearing what Rowan has to say, Toyah then encourages Nick to keep an eye on Leanne so that she doesn’t fall victim to fraud. Will he be able to protect Leanne though?

Dylan wants to stay in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Dylan begs for a second chance

Sean really wants Dylan to stay with him in Weatherfield but Violet has made up her mind. Dylan’s going back to London.

After saying goodbye to his family, Dylan tries to persuade Violet to let him stay with his dad. Will she let him?

Rita realises that Jenny is to blame (Credit: ITV)

Rita tells it like it is

Jenny opens up to Rita about the stolen money and tries to make out as though Daisy is the only one to blame.

However, Rita tries to make Jenny see that she was equally as responsible. Will Jenny realise how much of a part she played?

Debbie gives Ed a lifeline (Credit: ITV)

Ed gets a new job

Debbie helps Ed out by offering him a job as a handyman at the hotel. Ed’s thrilled and accepts the offer. Is his life finally turning around?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

