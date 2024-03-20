Coronation Street spoilers tonight: New blow for Paul, Roy makes himself look even more guilty and Violet returns

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Paul’s speech is deteriorating. Meanwhile, Roy visits the bat roost with a spade, making himself look guilty of Lauren’s disappearance. Will Carla be able to convince him to keep his head down?

Also, Violet returns as Dylan heads to court. How will she deal with her son after his part in Liam’s bullying?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

It’s not good news for Paul (Credit: ITV)

New blow for Paul

Paul’s new PA arrives and it’s quickly clear she’s out of her depth. He is slurring his words and she is struggling to understand him.

Paul is conscious his speech is getting worse, but Billy plays it down. He insists the PA just needs to get used to it.

Meanwhile, Summer is more realistic. She tells Billy that have to face facts: Paul’s speech is deteriorating. How will Billy react?

Is it time for Roy to listen to his loved ones? (Credit: ITV)

Roy makes things worse in Coronation Street spoilers

Nina tells Roy some amateur sleuths have been digging up the bat roost site trying to find evidence on Roy for Lauren’s murder. Determined not to let his beloved bats suffer, Roy takes immediate action.

He loads the car up with shovels and bin bags and heads over there to make sure it’s all clear and the bats are safe.

However when he returns, DS Swain is waiting for him, his visit to the roost having caused him more problems.

Later, Lauren’s vigil is being held in the precinct. Nina, Carla and Evelyn warn Roy against going, but he is determined he won’t hide away. He makes an impassioned speech about how fond he was of Lauren and it’s recorded by some of the crowd.

The lads makes nasty comments and soon the video is uploaded online. Roy finally agrees to go home, but as his loved ones urge him to keep a low profile, will Roy finally listen to them for his own good?

Dylan’s got some explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Violet comes back

Eileen calls Violet to give her a piece of her mind for not being at Dylan’s court hearing. But she soon discovers Violet had no idea about any of it…

Meanwhile, Dylan pleads guilty in court and Sean is upset. However, the judge gives him a community service order. Dylan thanks his dad for all his support and promises to get his life back on track.

As Sean and Dylan return home, they’re stunned to find furious Violet there with Eileen. Violet lays into Sean for his parenting skills, but how will she deal with Dylan?

Bad news for Daniel in Coronation Street spoilers

Daniel is upset when he’s suspended from work. It’s because he remains under suspicion over Lauren’s disappearance.

He tells Bethany he’s angry and he knows exactly who reported him. But who will he confront over the mess?

Tommy tries to explain

Wanting Tracy to hear him out, Tommy calls at the florists and asks Amy to speak to Tracy for him. Will Tracy give him a chance to explain before he leaves?

Steve tells Tim he’s getting back on the horse (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Steve moves on

Deciding it’s time to get back in the game, Steve takes a picture for a dating website. Tim has his reservations, unsure if it’s the right thing to do, but Steve insists he’s moving on. Is it really a good idea though?

