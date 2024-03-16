Violet Wilson is back in Coronation Street! Actress Jenny Platt admits she was ‘really really scared’ over her return

Violet Wilson storms back into Coronation Street next week, FUMING with son Dylan for his recent behaviour, and just as furious with Dylan’s dad Sean for not telling her about it!

Violet was last in Weatherfield in 2008 and then again in a one-off special episode set in London in 2011.

But now she’s back and ready to get Dylan in line.

Violet returns to Coronation Street

We sat down with Jenny Platt, who plays Violet, to see how she felt about coming back to Coronation Street after such a long time away.

“I was really really scared!” she admits. “It was such a massive part of my life, and one I absolutely adored – I genuinely loved every minute of being there. So it was a bit like going back to an ex! Wondering is it going to be the same? Is it going to be different? But it was absolutely brilliant and everything I hoped for.”

Growing up!

When Violet left Corrie, Dylan was just a baby, and in 2011, he was a toddler.

Back then he was played by two child actors – Connor McCheyne and his twin brother Liam. When Dylan arrived back in Weatherfield, Liam took on the role on his own.

Having last seen him as a toddler it was quite a shock for Jenny to catch up with him now he’s a strapping teenager!

“In my head it’s not that long since I left Coronation Street,” she laughs. “Then I look at Liam and I can see it’s that long since I left!”

And she says she loved working with him.

“He’s the most delightful boy, he’s absolutely lovely and in the best of ways he made me feel so old! He treated me with such respect. And he’s a really good actor. He’s on it.”

Going back

Since she left Corrie, Jenny’s been what she calls “a jobbing actress”. She’s been in theatre, and on television including roles in Versaille, Waterloo Road, and The Long Call.

But she said she was always aware there was a possibility that Violet could return.

“It’s interesting because I suppose for a last few years, since Dylan’s been on the street it’s been in the ether that it could happen,” she tells us. “There’s always been that possibility as long as Dylan’s been on the street, but because of everything that’s been going on with Dylan, it’s actually more and more seemed strange that Violet isn’t involved! His mum would always have to come and have her say.”

Bullying shock

Of course, Violet’s return to Weatherfield isn’t a happy one. Dylan came to live in Coronation Street after being bullied himself so his mum is shocked to discover he’s now become a bully.

“I think it’s a really hard thing,” she says. “I’ve got a 13 year old daughter and I was thinking as much as of course it’s so devastating to find out your own child is being bullied – and I think that’s being dealt with brilliantly on Coronation Street currently – in some ways it’s even more devastating to find out your child is a perpetrator.”

She adds: “It’s a tough one for Violet to get her head round.”

It’s not actually Sean who contacts Violet and spills the beans. It’s Eileen. When Violet isn’t at Dylan’s court hearing, she’s annoyed and the troublesome teen tells her Violet can’t come because she’s in Ibiza,

When Eileen calls Violet to speak to her about Dylan, she discovers she’s had no idea what’s been going on. Uh-oh!

Furious!

“Violet’s not going to be very happy about that at all,” laughs Jenny. “It’s a huge thing to allow Dylan to step away from her, and to allow someone else to take over the parenting role. So to find out that she’s not even been kept in the loop! Without a doubt it’s going to put a massive wedge between her and Sean. A huge one!”

Will she be happy to let Dylan carry on living in Weatherfield? Jenny’s not sure.

“How can you have the trust back?” she says thoughtfully. “And really, it’s not that Dylan’s been having trouble, it’s that she’s been kept in the dark about everything. Every parent in that situation would just want to get their child out of there.”

So does Violet blame Sean for what’s been happening?

“It’s going to be helpful for her to have someone to put the blame on! Sean is going to bear the brunt of her anger because Dylan’s a kid, and it’s Sean’s job to parent him properly. But of course, she doesn’t have a clue how sneaky Dylan’s been. He’s been doing a very good job of keeping everything from Sean. But there’s a very good reason that he’s been saying his mum’s not around, because he knows she might see right through everything he’s doing. He wants to keep her well out of this!”

Any chance of a comeback?

Jenny has finished filming now, but is there a chance that Violet could return? And would Jenny like to go back to Coronation Street?

“There’s two answers,” she says. “For Violet it would be a nice thing for her to disappear to London, take Dylan with her and go back to normal life. As an actress, I loved my time on Coronation Street, and I found Violet really lovely to play. She’s got heart and she’s warm. She’s one of us and I’d love to see what she could get up to! The idea of co-parenting with a non-romantic partner I find really interesting. So for Violet it would be much better for her to disappear off, but for me, I’d like her to stay!”

