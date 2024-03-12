Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Paul’s condition deteriorates and Billy fears it’ll speed up his end of life plans

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Roy in turmoil over Lauren’s disappearance. As he’s targeted by vigilantes, is he in danger?

Also, Paul’s condition seems to be deteriorating and Billy is worried. Can he persuade his husband to stick around a while longer?

And, Leanne is charmed once again by Rowan and The Institute. Is she heading for trouble?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Things look bleak for Roy

Roy is lonely and isolated after being taken in by the police for questioning over Lauren’s disappearance and possible murder. When news of his arrest hits the internet, he becomes a prisoner in his own home as people hound him over his alleged involvement.

As Roy is closing up the cafe, he finds himself alone with two dodgy men. When one of them gets up and locks the door, Roy knows he’s in danger – will anyone help him?

2. Roy runs into more trouble at the vigil

Nina, Carla, Bobby, Max, Evelyn and Asha join together for Lauren’s vigil at the precinct. Roy soon arrives and things turn nasty.

He addresses the crowd and speaks about how much she meant to him. But his fondness is picked on by some lads who make nasty comments towards him.

As they film Roy on his phone, he reacts badly. But he remains resolute he had nothing to do with Lauren’s disappearance, despite Nina, Evelyn, Carla and Max urging him to keep a low profile until the police find out who is behind it. Will Roy listen?

3. Lauren’s sex work hits the headlines

Bobby is upset when he reads an article about Lauren and shows it to Max. The press know about Lauren’s sex work. Max and Bobby confront Sabrina, assuming she was the one who blabbed. But she denies it and Max feels terrible for accusing her.

4. Paul’s condition deteriorates

Paul is slurring his words and his new PA struggles to understand him. Billy tries to play it down, but Summer insists the face facts that Paul’s speech is getting worse.

Billy buries his head in the sand, afraid to talk to Paul about it in case it hurries his desire to end his life. Meanwhile, determined to make the most of his voice while he has it, Paul puts him and Billy down to sing karaoke in the Rovers.

As they duet to Stand By Me, will Paul’s voice hold out? And with his condition clearly getting worse, how long before he makes Billy help him end his own life?

5. Leanne is smitten

Leanne tells Simon that Rowan gave her some advice so Simon suggests she go with him to the next Institute seminar. Rowan’s thrilled to see her again.

In the hotel bar, Leanne and Simon compliment him on his seminar. Rowan clearly loves the flattery and tells them he hopes to see them again. But what is Leanne getting herself into?

6. What’s wrong with Joseph?

Chesney and Gemma put on a brave face and visit Oakhill with Joseph and Linda. But something is clearly bothering Joseph – what is it?

7. Tracy finds out about Tommy

Steve can’t help himself and tells Tracy that Tommy is leaving to work as a football coach in Spain. How will she react?

7. Violet returns

Eileen is shocked when it comes out that neither Dylan nor Sean have called Violet and told her about the current situation. She calls her herself and Sean and Dylan are shocked when Violet turns up. She tears a strip off Sean for his poor parenting. But will she make Dylan come home with her?

8. Evelyn finds out the truth

Tyrone reveals to Evelyn and Fiz that Cassie once had to resort to sex work. They are both stunned, but is that really the full story?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

