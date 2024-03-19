Coronation Street: Roy DID kill Lauren, fans predict

Recently on Coronation Street, viewers will know that Roy has found himself at the centre of a ‘murder’ investigation as Lauren Bolton disappeared.

DS Swain made Roy a prime suspect after finding out that he’d cleaned Lauren’s flat and disposed of some of her things.

But, now Corrie fans have started to believe that Roy DID actually kill Lauren Bolton…

DS Swain arrested Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy was arrested

Over in Weatherfield, Bobby recently reported Lauren as missing after noticing that she’d abandoned her flat.

With Evelyn about to be charged for the mess Lauren had made in the flat, Roy offered to clean it.

However, DS Swain then questioned Roy and started to suspect that he had something to do with Lauren’s disappearance.

Things didn’t look good for Roy as he admitted that he’d binned some of Lauren’s things whilst also washing her clothes.

After examining the blood found in Lauren’s flat, DS Swain later arrested Roy on suspicion of the murder of Lauren Bolton.

Roy was then told to report back to the police station every week and was also given a curfew whilst the investigation continued.

Last night, Roy was held hostage by two of Lauren’s dad’s friends before heading back to the police station albeit late for his interview…

Fans think that Roy DID do it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict huge Roy twist as they side with Swain

The evidence is stacking up against Roy and DS Swain seems to be giving Roy a right time of it. And, now fans of the ITV soap are starting to side with the detective… perhaps Roy did harm Lauren after all.

One Corrie fan said: “Imagine it turns out Roy actually did it LMAO.”

imagine it turns out roy actually did it LMAO #Corrie — katerina 🇫🇮🇮🇪 (@speakonkaterina) March 18, 2024

#Corrie maybe Roy did kill her — James rooney (@Jamesrooney19) March 18, 2024

There is going to be a massive twist in this storyline and it will be after decades of Roy being a decent person he is actually a serial killer and has been serving his victims up for years 🤪 #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 18, 2024

Another Coronation Street fan added: “Maybe Roy did kill her.”

A third person finished: “There is going to be a massive twist in this storyline and it will be after decades of Roy being a decent person, he is actually a serial killer and been serving his victims up for years.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Is Roy innocent? (Credit: ITV)

Is Roy actually to blame?

Roy’s high up on the police suspect list when all he allegedly did was help a girl in need and clean the flat for his friend.

But, it does look dodgy… Is DS Swain actually onto something? Did Roy kill Lauren?!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is Roy a criminal? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!