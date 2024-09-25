In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 25), Bethany wakes up to life-changing news as Daniel and Sarah battle with her travel insurance.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee and Lauren try to figure out Joel’s latest strange move as Lauren tracks him on an app.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Sarah finally makes it to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bethany wakes up

Bethany’s recovery is set to get a lot more rocky as the true effects of her infection settle in.

Sarah finally makes her way to the hospital in Istanbul, but is even more saddened to learn the full extent of Bethany’s hurt.

Daniel is there to meet her and warns that the infection is extremely severe, with worries about Bethany’s future health.

To make things worse, her travel insurance doesn’t cover transport home yet, meaning Bethany will have to stay in Turkey until all of her bills are covered. Daniel reveals this to Sarah, who feels hugely concerned.

These worries are pushed aside briefly as Bethany finally regains consciousness. Being at her bedside, Sarah has to break some life-changing news to her…

Lauren tracks Joel

Joel is still as prevalent as ever in Dee-Dee and Lauren’s life. Back at the hospital, Lauren admits to Dee-Dee that she has been tracking him on her phone.

She raises a concern about his actions. Joel has been spending a considerable amount of time in a field. As well as this, he’s been visiting an industrial park.

His strange actions don’t stop there, however, after Lauren reveals Joel transferred £5,000 into her account.

What could Joel be up to?

Gary attacks Mason after he is released (Credit: ITV)

Mason gets a fresh start

Betsy and Dylan gather to discuss the news of Mason’s release. With his ears burning, Mason appears back on the Cobbles. Could things get a bit tense?

Gary receives a message from Liam, which leaves him furious at Mason’s release. In true Gary fashion, he decides to fight back.

He charges in and grabs Mason before pinning him against the wall. Stu quickly arrives and breaks up the fight.

Afterwards, Stu apologises to Mason for not believing him and offers him his job back.

Is this a fresh start for Mason?

Fiz and Tyrone learn of Hope’s vaping habit (Credit: ITV)

Hope’s in trouble

Fiz and Tyrone decide to celebrate Fiz’s 40th in style with a slap-up meal at the Bistro. However, things quickly turn sour after Tyrone gets a phone alert.

He picks up his mobile to see a text from the school. He is informed of Hope’s secret vaping habit.

The pair were previously unaware, but are sure to be angry.

How will they both react?

Paul’s final send off

Bernie is in full swing with her planning for Paul’s memorial rave, but problems start arising.

Gemma points out that Kit has yet to confirm whether they can close the Street for the event, which could put the rave in jeopardy…

Can Kit pull this off for Paul?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!