Coronation Street spoilers for Thu, Jan 8: Police investigation sees huge arrest made

Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday, January 8 reveal a devastating turn of events for one Weatherfield local, as an arrest is made following the deadly crash.

Elsewhere, emotions are running high as the Street unites to say goodbye to Billy Mayhew.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up in Coronation Street on Thursday.

Many will miss Billy (Credit: ITV)

1. Weatherfield comes together for Billy

Weatherfield remains in mourning, and the heartbreak shows no sign of easing.

On Thursday, Billy’s family, friends and neighbours gather at the Rovers to remember the much-loved vicar. The pub is filled with emotion as those closest to Billy reflect on the huge impact he had on their lives.

Viewers will know that Billy Mayhew tragically died on Monday night (January 5) during the one-off crossover episode Corriedale.

Billy had been driving wedding guests home from Debbie and Ronnie’s big day when his minibus became caught up in a devastating multi-vehicle pile-up.

Trapped behind the wheel, Billy was cruelly abandoned by manipulative Theo, who chose to save himself instead. Todd could only watch in horror as flames tore through the vehicle, with Billy still inside.

Someone’s accused (Credit: ITV)

2. Someone’s arrested in Coronation Street spoilers

Away from the grieving community, the police press on with their urgent investigation into what caused the horrific crash.

As officers hunt for answers, they quickly arrest one Weatherfield resident, who now faces the prospect of being charged in connection with the accident.

This development comes as Debbie Webster gets ready to give evidence in Coronation Street spoilers for next week. Her testimony follows Carl Webster’s shocking behaviour, after he dragged an unconscious Debbie into the driver’s seat of his car before fleeing the scene. Drunk Carl panicked, framing sister.

With several people injured and Billy losing his life, the police now face mounting pressure to deliver justice. Will they bring charges on Thursday in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

