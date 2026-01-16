Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, January 19: Leanne clashes with Maggie, and Shona faces Jodie’s wrath

Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, January 19 see tempers flare as Jodie turns on Shona, accusing her of abandoning her as a child, while Megan drops a worrying bombshell on Will about leaving Weatherfield.

Elsewhere, Roy and Nina clash over a joking suggestion, Betsy makes an emotional plea to Carla, and Leanne’s plans for the Rovers cause chaos.

Here’s a full look at what’s in store on Coronation Street on Monday.

Shona faces Jodie (Credit: ITV)

1. Jodie unleashes years of anger at Shona

With David stuck at the hospital, Shona barely has time to shut the front door before Jodie launches into a furious confrontation. Years of resentment spill out as Jodie accuses Shona of abandoning her to their terrible parents and never truly caring about her.

It’s a dramatic shift from Jodie’s attitude just days earlier, leaving Shona reeling as painful memories resurface. As the accusations fly and emotions run high, will Shona find the strength to stand her ground, or will the weight of the past prove too much?

2. Nina and Roy fall out over a joke in Coronation Street spoilers

Roy is deep in thought as he writes a heartfelt letter to Alice, but Nina lightens the mood by joking that he should take their relationship to the next level. Roy, however, doesn’t appreciate the humour and storms off in a huff.

He’s already made it clear that he has no romantic feelings for Alice and only sees her as an acquaintance. Still, Nina’s comment leaves a lingering question about whether she might be closer to the truth than Roy wants to admit.

3. Betsy appeals to Carla’s emotions

Over at Underworld, Betsy tries to pull on Carla’s heartstrings, reminding her that they were once a family and insisting they could be again. She claims both she and her mum still love Carla, leaving Carla torn. Is Betsy offering genuine hope, or is she playing on Carla’s emotions?

Leanne has a bright idea (Credit: ITV)

4. Leanne’s suggestion sparks fury in Coronation Street spoilers

Leanne casually raises the idea of buying Maggie out of the Rovers, expecting a reasonable discussion. Instead, the situation explodes. Eva is left stunned as Maggie reacts with anger, feeling blindsided by the proposal.

Convinced Eva has been secretly plotting with Leanne behind her back, Maggie vents her fury and makes it clear she won’t step aside quietly.

Meanwhile, Megan delivers alarming news to Will, calmly telling him she’s planning to leave Weatherfield for a while. Will immediately panics, asking if she’s ill and worrying about what he’s meant to tell people. Megan’s vague responses only heighten his anxiety, leaving serious questions hanging in the air as she prepares to go.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

