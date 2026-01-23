Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Jan 26: Detective Sam finds an enemy in Megan, and Jodie’s taken in by Carl

Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, January 26 reveal Sam Blakeman going full detective mode as his suspicions about teacher Megan deepen, while Summer hits rock bottom behind the shop counter.

Elsewhere, sparks fly for some on the cobbles – but not all of them are welcome.

Here’s a full look at what’s coming up in Coronation Street on Monday.

Megan tries to be careful around Sam (Credit: ITV)

1. Sam goes digging in Coronation Street spoilers

Sam Blakeman’s got a hunch – and he’s not letting it go. When Leanne shows Megan a lad’s tracksuit top that’s mysteriously turned up in the flat, Megan insists it belongs to Daniel. Sam, however, isn’t convinced for a second.

Determined to get answers, Sam later corners Will on the Street and straight-up asks whether there’s anything inappropriate going on between Lee and Miss Walsh. Will laughs it off and makes a sharp exit, but Sam’s curiosity is sparked when he later clocks the exact same tracksuit top stuffed inside Will’s sports bag.

At the Rovers, a shaken Will wastes no time warning Megan that Sam is convinced they’re having an affair. Megan soon finds Sam quietly working away on his homework in Speed Daal – but with Sam on the case, will she be able to stop him uncovering more?

2. Summer unravels

Summer’s fragile state takes another hit after she fears she’s lost Paul’s ashes. When Kit returns her stolen rucksack at the station and confirms the ashes are still inside, the relief is overwhelming – but short-lived.

Left alone to run the shop while Dev is away, Summer makes a worrying choice and turns to alcohol instead. Roy pops in for some sweets ahead of his date with Alice, only to find Summer drunk behind the counter. So much for romance – Roy’s evening is thrown completely off course.

Jodie brushes off Abi’s warning (Credit: ITV)

3. Jodie ignores the warnings in Coronation Street spoilers

Abi is quick to pull Jodie aside and make her feelings about Carl crystal clear, branding him bad news. Shona backs her up, reminding Jodie exactly how Carl betrayed Abi in the past.

But when Carl strides into the café and lays on the charm, Jodie seems far more intrigued than put off. Is she about to learn the hard way?

4. Alya discovers Leanne’s plan

There’s trouble brewing when Maggie accidentally lets slip that Leanne is planning to buy her out of the Rovers using money from Speed Daal. Alya is furious when she hears the news – and it looks like there could be fireworks ahead.

