Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s body found and he was murdered as Ronnie, Ed and Mason are the prime suspects

In Coronation Street spoilers, Joel Deering’s body is found – and the police suspect that he was murdered. As Kit investigates, Ronnie, Ed and Mason are the prime suspects in the case.

Who killed Joel?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Craig tells Lisa and Kit that Joel’s body has turned up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s been murdered

Watching CCTV from a train station car park, Craig and Kit see Joel and his dad hanging around a locker. Kit interviews Gus and demands answers.

On a riverbank, three youths see a body floating in the water. Craig tells Lisa and Kit that they’ve found Joel’s body.

Kit prepares to tell Dee-Dee and Lauren at the hospital, while Lisa breaks the news to the punters at the Rovers.

Back at the hospital, Kit tells Lauren that the post mortem revealed that Joel was already dead by the time he entered the river. With a murder investigation underway, who killed Joel?

Kit catches Mason red-handed (Credit: ITV)

Mason’s the prime suspect

Kit asks Lauren where she was on the night of Joel’s death. Meanwhile, Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that someone has murdered Joel.

Kit tells Lisa that two blows to the head from a heavy weapon – likely a crowbar – killed Joel. Lisa is shocked when Yasmeen tells her that she threw Mason out because he had a crowbar.

Later, Betsy grows intrigued when her mum orders her to stay away from Mason. She warns Mason that the police are onto him.

Behind the factory, Kit catches Mason throwing a crowbar away in the bin.

Kit questions Ed and Ronnie (Credit: ITV)

Ed and Ronnie are under investigation

Dee-Dee tells Ronnie that the police think Joel was attacked with a crowbar. Then, Ronnie rumbles Debbie’s plan to throw him a surprise birthday party.

However, his good mood is ruined when Kit and a police colleague arrive with questions for him and Ed. Ronnie insists that he was home alone the night Joel went missing – while Ed claims he was with Dee-Dee and Michael.

Ronnie tells Kit that he last used the satnav when he and Michael helped Joel move out of his flat. Later, at the party, Michael reveals they actually drove to Joel’s flat in his car.

Debbie realises that Ronnie lied to her. Will she tell Kit?

