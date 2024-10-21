Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (October 21) see Bethany Platt finally return home from hospital following botched surgery which left her with a stoma bag.

However, all is not well back at the flat as she’s interrupted by a masked intruder.

Who could it be?

Bethany comes face-to-face with an intruder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bethany’s home

Bethany headed off to Turkey for a PR job opportunity at an aesthetics clinic. There, she succumbed to her insecurities and underwent a liposuction procedure. However, things went wrong and she was rushed off for an emergency procedure.

In the end, she was fitted with a stoma bag, which doctors think could be permanent. She made it back to the UK after several fights with the expensive Turkish hospital.

When she landed, Bethany was sent to Weatherfield General, where doctors monitored her closely. She has been struggling with her body confidence and has refused to see Daniel several times.

However, Bethany’s battles are about to get worse as she returns home.

Mum Sarah settles her in the flat and pops out to get some food. However, Bethany is stirred when a man wearing a black face covering breaks into the house. He starts rummaging through drawers looking for something.

Bethany scrambles to get undercover and out of sight, but will she make it in time?

The intruder is digging for something (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bethany’s intruder?

Sarah’s had a few run-ins with Damon, who is trying to reach out and offer to pay for Bethany’s care. However, he leaves out money which is later stolen by an unknown person.

Despite Adam’s best efforts to stop Sarah from knowing about the prisoner, Sarah has been in contact and discovered the money has disappeared. Inside, Damon received a beating but said it was worth it, as Sarah is now off the hook from the missing money. Could he be mistaken?

Alternatively, Mason’s brother Logan has been attempting to recruit him into his criminal ways. The abusive brother is known for robberies, even giving Mason a crowbar. Could one of the brothers be behind the break-in?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

