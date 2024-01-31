Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany confesses she’s writing an article about Daniel, Daisy and Ryan

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed Bethany Platt doing the dirty on Daniel for the sake of furthering her career.

But how will Daniel react when he finds out the truth? Could this be the end of their blossoming romance? Read on to find out in Coronation Street spoilers.

After Lauren’s English lesson, Bethany pumps her for information about Daisy and Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Bethany has spent much of this week being very secretive about what she’s writing. Despite Daniel’s prying, all she’s given up so far is that it’s ‘an investigative piece’. But when the real subject of her article becomes clear, Daniel is not happy.

Bethany is having money troubles with her life in London not all it was cracked up to be. Now she needs a scoop to pay her way.

With Beth having let slip just enough gossip about Daisy and Ryan to leave Bethany intrigued, she’s determined to find out more.

So as Daniel gets ready for work, Bethany casually asks him about what happened with the whole catfishing thing.

Daniel, though, refuses to discuss it, leaving Bethany even more desperate to hear the full story. She then sets out to find another way…

Lauren spills the beans (Credit: ITV)

Bethany tricks Lauren

After Lauren’s English lesson, Bethany sees a chance. She pumps Lauren for all the gossip about Ryan, Daisy and Daniel and Lauren is totally happy to tell her all the juicy details.

But little does she know that Bethany is secretly recording their conversation. Oops!

When Daniel answers Bethany’s phone she has to admit what she’s done (Credit: ITV)

Daniel finds out in Coronation Street spoilers

Later Daniel answers a call on Bethany’s phone and he’s shocked to discover it’s the editor of Chit-Chat magazine. When he asks Bethany about it, she’s forced to admit she’s submitted an article about him, Daisy and Ryan.

Daniel, not surprisingly, is horrified.

Bethany tries to explain herself, but will Daniel listen? And what does this mean for their romance? Was it all an act on Bethany’s part to get the scoop? Or does she genuinely have feelings for Daniel? Is their future ruined?

