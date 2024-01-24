Coronation Street: A love child and 3 other theories on what Bethany is hiding as she fails to reveal the truth to Daniel

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bethany is keeping a secret from Daniel as to the reason why she really returned to Weatherfield.

As Daniel asks her to buy them dinner, Bethany makes excuses and makes out that she’s working to a deadline.

Now, fans of the soap have shared some theories as to what Bethany’s huge secret could be!

Does Bethany have a secret child – and is it Daniel’s? (Credit: ITV)

1. Bethany has a secret love child

Corrie fans will remember that when Bethany left the cobbles a few years ago, she’d just ended things with Daniel.

Now, as she’s returned back to Weatherfield, she’s started their relationship back up again.

One fan theory now suggests that Bethany had Daniel’s secret child whilst she was away, and is keeping the toddler hidden from him.

The theory predicts: “She’s got his son that he doesn’t know about.” Another fan then wondered: “His son???”

A third fan elaborated: “Maybe she has had Daniel’s baby from their first relationship.” But, could Bethany be a mum?

Damon’s currently with Sarah (Credit: ITV)

2. She’s dating Damon

Damon is currently dating Bethany’s mum, Sarah. When Bethany returned, she made out like she’d never met Damon before.

But, now one fan reckons that she was lying. They’ve even suggested that Bethany is also dating Damon…

A fan commented: “She’s sleeping with bad boy Damon.” If this is the case, things could be about to become very awkward!

Bethany could be in trouble with a drug dealer (Credit: ITV)

3. Bethany owes money to a drug dealer

Bethany’s been away for a few years and it’s fair to say that she’s changed quite a lot during the time she’s been away.

One viewer reckons that her life in London could’ve seen her get mixed up with a drug dealer.

They wrote: “She’s hiding from a drug dealer.” But, could Bethany be in danger? Could she owe a drug dealer money?

Bethany is looking for work (Credit: ITV)

4. Her job is on the line

Next week, Bethany checks her bank balance with worry and meets up with Suki from the Gazette.

She then asks her if any work is going, being pointed in the direction of Chit-Chat Magazine.

One fan wondered: “I think she’s been sacked and needs to come up with a epic story to save her job.”

But, has Bethany lost her job? Or, is she just looking for an extra way to make money? What’s really going on?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

