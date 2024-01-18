Jacob to return to Coronation Street as Lauren’s boyfriend, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of Coronation Street have currently been guessing as to who Lauren Bolton’s mystery boyfriend is, seeing her call things off with him last night on the phone (Wednesday, January 17).

Lauren acts shifty every time that her boyfriend is mentioned. Nobody else has met him yet or knows who he is.

A new fan theory for the soap now suggests that Lauren’s boyfriend could be that of Jacob Hay, sparking his return to the Street.

Lauren has a mystery boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren is keeping her boyfriend a secret

Lauren told Max and Sabrina that she has a new boyfriend but she hasn’t told them who he is.

She’s been acting rather suspiciously whenever her boyfriend is mentioned, explaining that he’s working a lot so can’t meet up with her friends.

Last night, Lauren snapped at Max after he suggested that she was lying about having a boyfriend. He thought that she’d made him up.

She then went back to her flat and made a phone call, speaking to her boyfriend. She didn’t want to keep hiding who he was any longer.

She then said that they should end things, growing frustrated with the situation.

Fans think that Lauren is dating Jacob Hay (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Jacob Hay return as Lauren’s beau

Fans of Corrie will remember that Jacob Hay was forced to leave the Street after being threatened by his father, Damon.

Now, fans think that Lauren is dating Jacob – with Damon being the reason as to why he’s keeping himself under the radar.

One fan wondered: “I think Lauren’s boyfriend is Jacob. It would make sense for him to return now Harvey & Damon are back. It could also tie in with Simon’s exit.”

Another Coronation Street viewer suggested: “What if Lauren is talking to Jacob?”

A third Coronation Street fan added: “I thought Jacob or Simon.”

Would Jacob really risk coming back? (Credit: ITV)

Will Jacob return for Lauren despite Damon’s threats?

If Lauren is dating Jacob, this could mean that Jacob may be about to return to the cobbles.

However, if this is the case, he’ll have to deal with Damon. He’ll surely want revenge on his father for making him leave his life in Weatherfield behind. But, is Jacob dating Lauren? Will he return to the Street?

