Coronation Street: Soap is close to ending, fans fear

Coronation Street fans far the soap could be close to ending, amid the major cast cull.

The ITV soap has been a staple on screens since 1960. And over the years, plenty of stars have come and go.

But just one month into 2025, Coronation Street has confirmed the exit of several Weatherfield residents…

Eileen star Sue announced her soap exit recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars exit soap

First to announce their exit this year was Sue Cleaver – who plays Eileen Grimshaw. The actress confirmed she was leaving after 25 years, in a bid “to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly”.

Up next was Craig Tinker star Colson Smith. He has been on the soap since 2011. However, this week, Colson revealed that he was told in autumn last year his character would be written out – with his final scenes airing this year.

Mason tragically died this week (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Who else is leaving Coronation Street?

On Tuesday (January 7) Charlotte Jordan, best known for playing Daisy Midgeley, also revealed she was bowing out after five years.

Confirming her departure, Charlotte said: “It’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.

And this week, Mason Radcliffe was killed off in a horror-stabbing twist, marking the end of actor Luca Toolan’s time on the soap.

What’s more, last year, it was reported that Debbie Webster – played by Devaney – is set for a tragic storyline in 2025. It will reportedly see her battle dementia. It’s believed the story will ultimately end with her death.

Charlotte, who plays Daisy, also confirmed her soap exit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street boss confirms ‘shock’ exits

The huge cast cull was confirmed by Coronation Street’s new boss Kate Brooks earlier this year.

She told The Sun: “There are a few exits this year, and some unexpected ones that will send shockwaves. People might not expect the exits, but there are a few.”

Now, amid the huge cast shake-up, fans fear the end could be near for Coronation Street.

I fear the end is nigh

“Omg not another one???? i fear this may be the end for corrie,” said one person on X. Another fan penned: “It has had its day…it’s finished.”

A third chimed in: “What is happening at Coronation Street? I fear the end is nigh!” Another wrote: “With everyone leaving I’m hoping 2025 will be the year that ends.”

