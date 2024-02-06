Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon shares Maria heartbreak as Aidan death resurfaces in Liam bullying storyline

Next week on Coronation Street, Liam’s bullying storyline takes a dramatic turn as Maria starts to catfish her son on the internet.

She soon finds out that he’s been researching ways to end his own life in upsetting scenes.

Samia Longchambon has now revealed all on how Maria likens Liam’s situation to that of the late Aidan Connor.

Maria makes an upsetting discovery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Liam wants to end his own life

Next week on the cobbles, Mason and Dylan continue to bully Liam as he returns back to school.

In a meeting with Mrs Crawshaw, Maria and Gary explain that Liam is too scared to attend school due to the bullying. Mrs Crawshaw tells them that she can’t do anything without proof.

Maria then forms a plan and catfishes Liam online, getting him to accept a friend request from her fake account.

She’s devastated when she discovers all of the nasty comments he’s been receiving on social media.

Later on, Liam is extra nice to Maria at the salon and tells her how much he loves her.

It isn’t long before alarm bells ring when a teacher at school discovers Liam’s laptop search history, informing Gary that he’s been researching ways to end his own life.

Liam and Gary then head to the flat in a panic, desperate to get to Liam before the worst happens. But, will they get to him in time?

Maria immediately thinks of what happened to Aidan (Credit: ITV)

Samia Longchambon reveals how Aidan death haunts Maria

Coronation Street’s Maria actress Samia Longchambon has shared how Liam’s search history brings up memories of Aidan Connor’s death for Maria.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Samia explained: “It’s utterly heartbreaking for her to think that her own son is considering doing that especially after what she went through with Aidan.

“She does get really paranoid understandably because it has been extremely close to home. A family member has ended their life before. She’s absolutely, understandably, horrified by it and she won’t leave him alone for one second.”

As Gary and Maria rush to find Liam, Samia revealed the thoughts playing on Maria’s mind, sharing: “Has history repeated itself? Has he done what Aidan did?”

But, will history repeat itself? Or, can Liam be helped through this bullying ordeal and come out the other side?

