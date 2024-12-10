Coronation Street: As Richard Hillman is rumoured to return for Gail’s exit, 7 other late characters we’d love to see come back

Gail’s exit is fast approaching on Coronation Street, and her killer ex Richard Hillman is ‘set to return’ despite being dead, according to reports from The Sun.

The Platt matriarch is set to be visited by someone in her sleep, contemplating their advice.

But, with Richard rumoured to be making a new appearance, here are seven other late characters we’d love to see reappear for her exit.

Bring him back! (Credit: iTV)

Conman Lewis

Conman Lewis was one of Gail’s exes, who she actually shared with her own mother Audrey. Lewis emerged on a few different occasions and conned both mother and daughter.

Lewis pegged it in the end due to a heart attack in 2019, but had actually been planning on proposing to Audrey. As Gail reflects on her time on the Street, we’d love to see Lewis Archer appear as part of this. He caused a lot of drama, so it’s only right.

Brian Tilsley

Brian was one of Gail’s husbands and was also the dad of Nick and Sarah. Gail actually ended up marrying Brian twice, but the relationship had a lot of problems.

In 1989, Brian was stabbed to death. He had wanted to go for custody of Nick but passed away before he could do this. But, could he return in ghost form as Gail’s exit rounds the corner?

Kylie was sadly stabbed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Gail’s exit: Who should return? Kylie Platt

Kylie Platt was also stabbed to death, this time by Clayton Hibbs. Clayton has just returned to the soap, causing huge issues for David and Shona’s relationship.

Given that Clayton’s return has sparked Shona to have an affair with Kit, this secret threatens to jeopardise Gail and the Platts’ happiness. But, could Kylie visit Gail and give her some advice on how to handle the situation?

Callum Logan

Callum was killed by Sarah, with the help of Kylie. He was then buried under the floor of Gail’s annex in the Platt house.

It’s fair to say that the house is most likely haunted by Callum’s ghost given how long he was left rotting there for. So, if anyone should re-emerge from the dead, Callum should be at the top of the list.

Stephen died last year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Gail’s exit: Who should return? Stephen Reid

A more recent one here. Stephen Reid was Gail’s brother and caused a huge nightmare for the family last year. The Platts were rocked when they realised that Stephen was a serial killer and had killed Leo, Teddy and Rufus.

One year after his death, could the ghost of Stephen pop out of a wheelie bin or roof box and say hi to Gail once more? We’d love it.

Another one of Gail’s exes to return? (Credit: ITV)

Joe McIntyre

Joe was ANOTHER one of Gail’s husbands and was also the father of Tina McIntyre.

He ended up dying in 2010, having drowned whilst heading off on a boat. With Gail having such a rich love life whilst living on the Street, it would be rather fitting for one of her exes to return right before she gets wed AGAIN.

Poor Michael met a tragic end (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Gail’s exit: Who should return? Michael Rodwell

Michael was the most recent of Gail’s husbands, meeting her after trying to rob her house. Gail then actually fell head over heels for him and married him.

In 2016 though, Michael found out about Pat Phelan’s sinister secrets and ended up having a heart attack in front of him. Pat left Michael to die, with Gail being a widow once again. With Michael being the last husband before Jesse, perhaps he could return to give her his approval…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.