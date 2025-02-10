Coronation Street: Will Max go to prison for Platt house fire? What happens next

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, February 10th), a flashback confirmed Max started the Platt house fire.

Shona watched Kevin’s CCTV footage and recognised that the person searching the garage for a jerrycan was Max.

But, as Max is exposed as the arsonist, will he end up going to prison for his crimes?

Max put himself in danger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max started the fire

This evening in Weatherfield, Shona nipped round to Kevin’s to take a look at the CCTV footage from the garage.

She then recognised Max looking for the jerrycans in the garage but made out that it must’ve been Leanne.

At the hospital, Lauren finally told Max that David had been put in custody on suspicion of starting the Platt house fire…

A flashback then showed Max covered in rag with a flammable substance and posting it through the letterbox of the Platt house before lighting a match and starting the fire.

Shona then turned up at the hospital in the present day and confronted Max over the CCTV footage. She told him she knew he started the fire as he was wearing the hoodie she got him for Christmas.

Max admitted that he thought he was helping, so that they could get the money to pay back Harvey Gaskell.

He also told David and Shona that he dumped the hoodie at the back of Underworld, with David then setting out to find it.

However, the police then found the hoodie and used it as evidence…

Paddy Bever is reportedly leaving the soap (Credit: ITV)

Will Max go to prison for Platt house fire?

Reports suggest that actor Paddy Bever is leaving the soap which means that Max will soon be written out.

And, with it being revealed that he started the fire, it is looking rather likely that he’ll either go on the run or end up in prison for his crimes…

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly how Max will leave, but his exit look set to be soon. So, could his story end with him behind bars?

