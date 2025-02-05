Coronation Street follow-up: As David and Leanne are arrested on suspicion of arson, here’s all we know about their fate

David and Leanne found themselves facing consequences of the Platt fire in Coronation Street tonight. But as both of them are arrested, what happens next?

The destruction of the Platt house has finally happened after months of teasers. But a few days later and fans still don’t know who actually started it – despite many suspects.

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday, February 5) however, gave us some answers on David’s whereabouts. But then both he and Leanne got arrested. So let’s take a look at what we know happens next.

Leanne woke up with matches (Credit: ITV)

David and Leanne arrested for Coronation Street fire

As one of the main suspects for the fire, David’s story started to unravel. After Todd recognised Andy as a friend of Paul’s from prison, he informed Sarah. Soon enough the news was spreading and everyone began thinking David had something to do with it.

But at the hospital waiting for Max to be taken off his ventilator, David told Shona the truth. He was actually a getaway driver for a warehouse job with Andy. And as they argued about it, Kit arrived to bring him in for questioning. All thanks to Nick.

Elsewhere Leanne confided in Steve (after he made her) about how she doesn’t actually know where she was when the fire took place.

She admitted she lied about being at Oliver’s grave, and explained she woke up with a packet of matches in her pocket after throwing vodka at the house where Toyah was. Despite insisting she used them to light a candle for Oliver, Steve tried to persuade her to go to the police.

Realising she hadn’t listened to him, Steve then reveals all to Tracy, who wastes no time in outing Leanne’s lies to the entire pub, where Sarah overheard the whole thing (guess we can truly say goodbye to their friendship).

At the end of tonight’s episode, Max opened his eyes and asked Shona where David was. But before we saw her answer, the camera flipped to Leanne being brought into the station by Kit.

Nick suspected David had something to do with it (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

While Coronation Street isn’t on the rest of the week (thanks a lot, football!), spoilers for next week show Leanne is no longer in custody.

Spoilers show that Leanne feels down as she waits for the police to decide whether or not she will be charged as forensics look at some new evidence.

But while she is out and about, the same can’t be said for David, who is still in custody.

Kevin shows Nick and Shona the CCTV footage of the person who started the fire, but Shona is horrified at what she sees, quickly trying to cover it up.

Adam then tries to get Kit to release David as he doesn’t have any actual evidence that he was the one who started the fire. And even Nick feels guilty for ever suspecting he could do it.

It seems to work, as David is soon back in the pub meeting up with Andy – which doesn’t seem like a great idea. Andy hands him £2K for his part in the robbery. But when he offers him an even bigger job, will David accept? Or will he know to walk away?

