Coronation Street newcomer Aurora Bradshaw has sibling on soap

Aurora Bradshaw has joined Coronation Street as part of the Driscoll family, but the Susie Price star has a real-life brother on the soap.

Last night (Monday, October 28), Aurora’s first scenes as Eva Price’s daughter aired.

And, in the same episode, her real-life brother Bobby also appeared.

Aurora plays Eva’s daughter on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Aurora Bradshaw joins cast of Coronation Street

Aurora Bradshaw is the actress behind newcomer youngster Susie Price.

Moving into the Rovers with her family after Ben Driscoll revealed that he’d bought the pub, Susie rummaged through her things and showcased her inner diva when she couldn’t find her lip balm.

She then sat down with her mum and auntie Leanne Battersby in the Rovers and shared her panic over her missing makeup with them. Eva Price had no idea where it was, causing Susie to head off on her own quest to find it.

Later on, Susie was looking forward to spending the night at her auntie Leanne’s house and didn’t appreciate it when Eva suggested moving back to Hull.

Fortunately for Susie, after a slight financial hiccup, Ben and Eva managed to settle into the pub meaning that Susie could stay in Weatherfield after all.

There are now two Bradshaws on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Aurora Bradshaw’s real-life link to Jake Windass star

Aurora’s not the only Bradshaw to currently appear in the ITV soap, with her older brother also being a part of the current cast.

Bobby Brawshaw, Aurora’s brother, is known for playing Jake Windass – Gary and Izzy’s son.

Taking to Instagram recently, the siblings’ mum Charlotte shared her delight over Aurora joining the same soap as her brother.

She shared: “The news is finally out! After months and months, I can’t actually quite believe what I am writing (I mean I can because she was absolutely made for this)…

“Just a dream come true. We are the proudest family in the world to announce to you all… Aurora is the newest cast member of Coronation Street playing Susie Price.”

To mark the special moment, the family held a watch party at home to celebrate Aurora’s first scenes on screen yesterday.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!