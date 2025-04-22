Coronation Street: Mick secretly abusing Lou, fan theory predicts

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that husband Mick is secretly abusing wife Lou Michaelis behind closed doors.

Since their arrival onto the cobbles, couple Mick and Lou have made a fair few enemies.

But, while Mick is clearly not the nicest of guys, fans fear that his wife is in serious danger…

Mick and Lou are Gemma and Chesney’s ‘nightmare neighbours’ (Credit: ITV)

Mick and Lou as ‘nightmare neighbours’ in Coronation Street

Since entering the cobbles, Mick and Lou have made enemies out of most people on the Street.

Chesney now knows that Mick was the guy in the silver man following him about, with Mick also being responsible for attacking Sean on the Street.

The couple also have a son Brody who is causing major trouble for Dylan in the STC. And while Lou has tried to befriend Gemma, her quick angry outbursts are rather worrying.

She most recently threw hair dye all over Maria in the salon after being given a trial shift by Audrey.

And, with news that both Mick and Lou are set to leave the soap this summer, we’re expecting more drama in store as Brody is actually reportedly revealed as Kit’s biological son…

Fans are worried for Lou (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street fan theory predicts Mick is abusing Lou In past scenes, Chesney and Gemma feared for Lou after she had a worrying argument with Mick. Chesney then got Mick to make it up to his wife, with Lou admitting that Mick sometimes turned cold towards her before making up. Mick could also be seen making Daisy feel uncomfortable as he tried to come onto her. With fans suspecting more dark secrets for the couple, a new fan theory now predicts that Mick has hurt Lou in the past and could be abusing her. The theory reads: “Wouldn’t surprise me if Mick has hurt Lou before or she’s gotten on his dark side?” But, is there more to be revealed about the couple? Is Lou in major danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.