Coronation Street star Matt Milburn is set to make a brief comeback to the soap as Tommy Orpington, reports from The Sun suggest.

Tommy O was last seen in July 2024 before heading off to Spain with Tracy Barlow, coaching a football team abroad.

Tracy is still in a relationship with Tommy despite being back in Weatherfield… But now, Tommy’s about to return to the cobbles. Albeit briefly.

Tommy’s living it up in Spain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Matt Milburn reportedly returning to soap as Tommy O

Last year, Tommy Orpington (former Weathy County player turned decorator) started an affair with Tracy.

Steve eventually found out that Tracy was cheating on him with his ‘mate’ and was devastated. Tracy then decided to fly to Spain to live with Tommy after he got a new job as a football coach.

Since then, Tracy’s been back in Weatherfield for a couple of months but has made it clear that she’s still in a relationship with the footballer.

Now though, Tommy O is reportedly set to return to the soap for a short stint, with Matt Milburn being said to have started filming again in January this year.

A source told The Sun: “Matt will be back for a little stint in the Spring and then he’ll go again.

“He was back filming the first week of January after his run in Panto over Christmas came to an end. Everyone was delighted to see him around the set.”

Will Tracy leave with him again? (Credit: ITV)

What will Tommy Orpington’s return mean for Tracy?

Tracy and Tommy are still together as it stands, but what will be the reason for Tommy’s return? And, what will this mean for Tracy?

Tommy could perhaps return to take Tracy back to Spain with him, or realise that he can’t be apart from her and ditch his coaching job back for Weatherfield…

But, alternatively, perhaps Tommy has returned to the cobbles to break Tracy’s heart and end things with her in person… Only time will tell!

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Abi suffers visions of Seb

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!