Coronation Street: Tracy’s left the Street – but fans wonder what will happen to the flower shop

Last night on Coronation Street (Tuesday, April 2), Tracy bid goodbye to the cobbles after having one last round of farewell drinks with her loved ones.

She waved goodbye to the Street and went off to spend her future in Spain with Tommy.

But, now that Tracy had left the soap, fans are now wondering what will happen to one Corrie landmark in particular.

Tracy left Steve for Tommy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy left the cobbles

After finding out that Steve destroyed Tommy’s letter, Tracy ended things again with him this week and got into a taxi.

Last night, Tracy returned back to the Street for the last time to pick up the last of her things before moving to Spain with Tommy.

Ken arranged for farewell drinks in the Rovers for Tracy, with Steve trying his best to distract himself from his wife’s departure.

He soon walked out of the pub when Tommy turned up, with Tracy’s loved ones then gathering on the Street to wave goodbye to her and Tommy.

The pair then drove off in Tommy’s van, making their way to the airport to start a new life together abroad.

Fans have no idea what will become of the shop (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for the future of Preston’s Petals

Coronation Street fans have all been left saying the same thing after Tracy’s exit. They have no idea what will happen to the flower shop now that she’s gone. Will it go up for sale? Will Mary take it over?

One viewer wondered: “Corrie questions. Has Mary been promoted to Manager of Preston’s Petals or not? Will Mary employ a new assistant to watch the shop when she’s at the flower market? Has Mary had a pay rise? Why is everyone so focused on the Rovers’ kitchen?”

#Corrie questions.

Has Mary been promoted to Manager of Preston’s Petals or not? Will Mary employ a new assistant to watch the shop when she’s at the flower market? Has Mary had a pay rise?

Why is everyone so focused on the Rovers kitchen? — Ant 🏳️‍🌈 (@ant_in_alti) April 3, 2024

So what's Tracey Luv done with her flower shop business in those few days she had between deciding to leave & leaving? #Corrie — Shaun (@ShaunInBrum) April 2, 2024

1) What's happening to Preston's Petals? Does Tracy still own itand is it just Mary working there now? 2) What's gonna happen to Tommy's van? He can't just leave it at Manchester Airport till, if and when he returns.#Corrie — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) April 2, 2024

Another person added: “So what’s Tracy Luv done with her flower shop business in those few days she had between deciding to leave & leaving?”

A final fan finished: “1) What’s happening to Preston’s Petals? Does Tracy still own it and is it just Mary working there now? 2) What’s gonna happen to Tommy’s van? He can’t just leave it at Manchester Airport ’til, if and when he returns.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Will she ever come back? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Tracy ever return?

Tracy’s ditched Weatherfield for a life with Tommy in sunny Spain, saying goodbye to her family.

She’s packed up her things and gone. But, will her relationship with Tommy last? Is this the last we’ll see of Tracy? Will she ever return to the cobbles?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!