Coronation Street: Kit ‘involved in Joel’s disappearance’

Coronation Street fans think they’ve cracked the code on Joel’s mysterious disappearance – and an unexpected person has played a huge role – Kit Green.

Social media sleuths have declared Kit as the main suspect in Joel’s supposed death.

Kit and DS Swain found Joel’s car next to a bridge with a suicide note, and investigations have ensued to ensure the villain can be brought to justice.

Viewers saw Joel record a ‘final’ message for Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happened to Joel?

Joel Deering mysteriously vanished from the cobbles this week after he attempted to apologise to Dee-Dee and transferred Lauren £5,000 with no explanation.

Before then, Dee-Dee and DS Lisa Swain had been working around the clock to find evidence against him.

Joel groomed Lauren and several other girls for months before Lauren returned to the cobbles and told the police what happened to her.

As well as the grooming, Joel tried to kill their son by feeding Lauren drugs while she was pregnant. Their son, Frankie, has suffered seizures and potential brain damage.

The villain has been causing a wake of destruction everywhere he went and avoiding solicitors and police officers.

However, just as new evidence that Joel did supply the drugs that were used to try and abort Frankie came to light, Joel managed to escape without facing a trial.

Where is he?

A frantic search for his body, but fans think Kit may have been behind it.

Last night (Monday September 30), Kit told DS Swain he had a lead on Joel and he managed to find his last whereabouts.

The pair found his car – and his note – and feared the worst.

Back in Joel’s flat, the police duo searched. Dee-Dee suggested it was a ruse to get the heat off of Joel’s back.

Audiences had seen Joel record his ‘final’ message to Dee-Dee with a huge wound on his face. So all in all, very confusing.

Could Kit’s information be an indicator that he’s been meddling in the case?

We have seen the detective do some dodgy dealings previously, including threatening Beth to leave Weatherfield or he’d ruin Craig’s career.

Fans have appeared to agree…

Fans think Kit could’ve played a role in Joel’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit’s acting suspiciously

One X user wrote: “I’m quite suspicious of Kit, I feel like he might know more than he’s letting on about Joel’s disappearance.,” while another added: “I wonder if Kit is helping Joel hide??”

A third noted: “Kit assisting Joel on his getaway.” And a fourth: “Kit definitely has to have a hand in this.”

Several others agreed with Kit suspicions, with a fifth penning: “Kit helped orchestrate that.”

“Kit has a hand in this Joel business. Mark my words,” emphasised a sixth.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!