Coronation Street: 5 huge theories on what’s really happened to Joel as police search for his body

Police started searching for Joel Deering’s body this evening on Coronation Street (Monday, September 30), but is he really a dead man?

As Kit told DS Swain that Joel had been spotted after parking his car, Lisa started suspecting that his ‘suicide’ was a set-up.

Here are 5 huge theories on what could’ve really happened to Joel Deering.

Did he end his own life? (Credit: ITV)

1. He ended his own life after leaving the site

At face value, it looked as if Joel had ended his own life after his drunken encounter with Roy.

He’d left Dee-Dee an emotional voicemail and had left his parked car unlocked with a note on the dashboard.

Lisa Swain reckoned that Joel had ended his own life, but Dee-Dee wasn’t so sure. Kit later confirmed that there had been a sighting of Joel later on, meaning that the ‘suicide’ had been a set-up.

But, could Joel have still taken his own life later on?

Has he set the whole thing up? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel theory: 2. He’s gone on the run

Dee-Dee didn’t believe for a second that Joel would end his own life. She reckoned that he’d set everything up and had gone on the run to avoid paying for his crimes.

With Lisa noting that Joel had planned his suicide note in advance at his flat, it is possible that Joel had conjured up a big plan to fake his own death before attempting to escape…

Joel’s not a popular guy in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel theory: 3. Someone got to him afterwards

Some things just aren’t adding up, with the car found on the field near to where Joel’s own car was parked being one.

Was someone else also around, waiting to get revenge on Joel? Did they get to him and kill him before he had chance to end his own life as planned? Who put that car there and what does it all have to do with Joel’s disappearance?

Swain seemed rather suss (Credit: ITV)

4. Swain knows more than she’s letting on

Lisa was acting really strangely tonight, admitting that her work phone wasn’t working properly. However, she also told Lauren that she must’ve been busy as she didn’t answer her call the previous night.

Carla also showed concern for Lisa after seeing her double over in pain. Whilst Lisa didn’t offer any explanation for this, she did admit that the Joel case had gotten rather personal for her due to Betsy’s involvement.

But, does Swain know more than she’s letting on? She’d ‘take a bullet for Betsy,’ but did she have a run in with Joel before he disappeared?

Can he be trusted? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel theory: 5. Corrupt Kit?

Jenny made a point the other night of telling Daisy to keep the door of the pub unlocked as Kit hadn’t arrived back yet. This happened on the same night Joel went missing.

Kit helped Lisa find Joel’s parked car after tracking his phone signal. But, did he know where Joel’s car was before this? Was he involved somehow?

