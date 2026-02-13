Coronation Street ITVX twist as dramatic arrest rocks Weatherfield after victim speaks out

Coronation Street fans watching Friday’s ITVX early release (February 13) were left stunned when DC Kit Green swooped in for a dramatic arrest in the closing moments.

After weeks of suspicion and simmering tension, Daniel Osbourne finally began to unravel the truth about who really attacked him – and it wasn’t the man everyone thought.

Daniel became suspicious of Will (Credit: ITV)

Daniel worked out the truth in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

Daniel attended his restorative justice meeting expecting to come face to face with his attacker, Colin. But as they spoke, Daniel quickly realised something didn’t add up. Colin revealed he suffered from a condition that caused him to limp, and Daniel was certain the person who attacked him had run away.

Despite Colin insisting he was guilty, Daniel began to suspect the evidence had been planted. Colin then admitted he’d confessed so he could have somewhere warm to stay, choosing a roof over his head over the truth.

Back at the pub, a chance overheard conversation set Daniel’s mind racing. He listened as Eva reprimanded her son Will over his temper, and suddenly the pieces began to fall into place.

Confiding in girlfriend Megan, Daniel shared his theory that Will had attacked him at Christmas, driven by a misguided crush on her. Megan attempted to brush off the idea, but her unease was obvious.

Will was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Will arrested in Coronation Street

Determined to get answers, Daniel confronted Will directly, questioning him about his supposed feelings for Miss Walsh. Will denied having a crush on his fitness coach, though he couldn’t resist adding that Megan was far too good for Daniel.

Now convinced Will had tried to drive a wedge between him and Megan, Daniel’s suspicions hardened.

It didn’t take long for DC Kit Green to arrive at the Rovers and make his

move. In front of Eva, Susie and a stunned Megan, Kit arrested Will. When Will attempted to bolt, Kit pinned him against the wall as his family looked on helplessly.

Megan, meanwhile, was left panicking – terrified that Will might reveal their affair once he was at the police station.

But is Will really headed for prison over Daniel’s Christmas attack? And could Maggie, who helped him cover his tracks, soon find herself dragged into the fallout as the truth edges closer to the surface?

Read more: Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!