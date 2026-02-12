Coronation Street spoilers for Fri, Feb 13: Will’s behaviour raises alarm bells, and Ryan takes on Carl

Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, February 13 reveal Daniel Osbourne is rocked when he realises the man behind his brutal Christmas attack may still be walking free – and suspicion could be heading in a dangerous direction.

Elsewhere, Carl Webster’s temper reaches boiling point as he hatches a shocking revenge plan that could leave the Chariot Square Hotel up in flames.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for Friday.

Will’s behaviour concerns Daniel (Credit: ITV)

1. Will’s mask begins to slip

Daniel takes a brave step and signs up for restorative justice, coming face to face with Colin, the man jailed over his Christmas assault. But the meeting delivers a bombshell – Colin insists he isn’t the attacker, and Daniel quickly realises he may have been blaming the wrong man all along.

While Daniel tries to process the shock, Will is already under pressure. Money troubles are piling up and Maggie has warned him repeatedly about his explosive temper. So when Daniel overhears a cutting remark about Will’s ‘terrible fuse,’ alarm bells start ringing. Could this be the moment everything clicks into place? If Daniel starts putting the pieces together, Will may find himself dangerously exposed.

Carl wants to burn the place down – literally (Credit: ITV)

2. Carl plays with fire

Over at the Chariot Square Hotel, Ryan asks Carl to put up some QR code posters – a straightforward task that should cause no fuss. But Carl flatly refuses. Ronnie backs Ryan, tempers flare, and when the posters later turn up in the bin, Ryan wastes no time in sacking him.

Humiliated and seething, Carl doesn’t take the dismissal quietly. Instead, he begins plotting something far more destructive. His idea of payback isn’t a calm exit – it’s something much more extreme. Feeling burned by the hotel, Carl appears ready to strike back in the most explosive way possible.

3. Harper’s hospital update in Coronation Street spoilers

There’s emotional news for David and Shona at the hospital as they’re given a date for baby Harper’s operation – 4th March. The reality of what lies ahead hits hard, with nerves and emotions running high as they prepare for the big day.

Todd falls to the floor (Credit: ITV)

4. Todd pushed to breaking point

Todd attempts to clear his head with a jog, seemingly determined to run from his mounting problems. But instead of a fresh start, he ends up flat on the ground. George and Christina are horrified when Todd suddenly collapses and loses consciousness.

Is this the wake-up call Todd desperately needs? Or will he continue to ignore the pressures building around him – if he’s given the chance to recover?

5. A hotel surprise in store in Coronation Street spoilers

Carla Connor enlists Betsy to help lure Lisa to the Chariot Square Hotel under false pretences. A surprise is in the works, but with so many tensions simmering, will everything unfold as planned – or is someone about to be caught off guard?

