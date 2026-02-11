New Coronation Street fan theory predicts new baby for David but Shona’s not the mum

There’s trouble brewing on Coronation Street and fans are already bracing themselves. Jodie Ramsey has made no secret of the fact she wants the kind of happy family life she believes was stolen from her and right now, Shona’s husband David Platt appears to be firmly in her sights.

In Tuesday night’s episode (February 11), viewers watched as Jodie manoeuvred herself into a cosy evening with David while Shona headed upstairs worse for wear. What started as an innocent film night quickly took on a more awkward edge, with David beginning to clock onto Jodie’s increasingly ‘needy’ behaviour.

As Jodie quietly plots to claim the life she thinks should have been hers, just how far she’s prepared to go?

Jodie wants Shona’s life (Credit: ITV)

Jodie sets her sights on David in Coronation Street

Since re-entering Shona’s life, Jodie has been chasing the idea of a perfect family and a fairytale ending. She’s even distanced herself from her own father in favour of this shiny new setup.

But it hasn’t all been honesty and sisterly bonding. Jodie has kept certain truths under wraps and told more than a few white lies. Beneath the surface, there’s still unresolved anger over Shona abandoning her as a child, though for now she’s keeping that carefully contained.

What’s clear is that Jodie wants everything Shona has – the stability, the home, the husband. In her eyes, it’s the life she was denied.

Her first move? Getting closer to David.

With Shona upstairs sobering up, Jodie opened up to David in an emotional chat before asking if it would be strange for them to watch a film together. She admitted she didn’t want to be alone. Despite any flicker of discomfort, David agreed and the pair settled down on the sofa while his wife slept above them.

It might have seemed harmless enough, but viewers couldn’t help sensing that Jodie’s intentions run much deeper.

Is David about to be a dad – again?! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Jodie will fall pregnant with David’s baby

As Jodie’s fixation on David grows, Coronation Street fans are already predicting dramatic consequences. Some are convinced the storyline could escalate into an affair.

Right now, it feels hard to imagine David betraying Shona. However, Jodie’s arrival, combined with baby Harper’s condition, has undeniably added pressure to their marriage. And if Jodie continues to chip away, that strain could intensify.

According to one emerging fan theory, it might not stop at a one-off betrayal. Viewers are speculating that Jodie could end up pregnant with David’s baby, potentially leaving him with two little ones to support.

One fan wrote online: “It’s so obvious Jodie and David are going to sleep together.”

Another added: “Yeah I think she’ll get pregnant. Something’s not right with her.”

It’s all speculation for now, but with Jodie determined to take what she believes should be hers, the Platts could be heading for one of their biggest shocks yet. Could Coronation Street really be lining up another Platt baby storyline? Fans will be watching closely.

