Coronation Street follow-up: On the anniversary of her death, Hayley’s emotional cancer storyline revisited

Roy Cropper took a poignant moment to remember his beloved late wife Hayley Cropper in tonight’s Coronation Street (Tuesday, January 20) as he marked the 12th anniversary of her passing.

On this emotional milestone, Roy planned a visit to the lake where he had scattered Hayley’s ashes, quietly honouring her memory.

Here’s a look back at Hayley’s heartbreaking storyline and the tragic battle with cancer that left Weatherfield viewers in tears.

Roy planned a trip to the lake to remember Hayley (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s touching moment in Coronation Street

Tonight, Roy shared his plans to visit the lake with Lisa and Betsy, who were both keen to understand his intentions. Betsy worried it might be too chilly for a trip, while Lisa also suggested he could bundle up ‘like Paddington Bear.’

The mood then shifted when Roy explained that the lake held deep personal significance – it was where he had scattered Hayley’s ashes. Betsy then wondered if Carla would be joining him, and Lisa admitted how much she missed her, while Betsy hoped Roy might nudge things in Carla’s favour.

Later, Roy then had a heartfelt conversation with Carla. He reminded her that Hayley would want her to be happy and that it wasn’t too late to mend things with Lisa. Carla, in turn, gently told Roy that Hayley would also want him to find happiness too, prompting him to consider reaching out to his mysterious pen pal, Alice.

Roy and Hayley were a fan-favourite couple (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Remembering Hayley Cropper’s tragic final Coronation Street death storyline

Hayley’s story reached its devastating conclusion in 2014, when she made the heart-wrenching decision to ask Roy to help her end her life as her cancer worsened.

The storyline began with a tender scene in which Roy was nervous about a doctor’s appointment, and Hayley insisted on accompanying him. In a cruel twist, it was Hayley who received the life-changing news: she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Faced with her terminal diagnosis, Roy stood steadfast by her side. But Hayley had a clear plan for her final days. Determined not to endure a prolonged, painful decline, she asked Roy for his help, and he bravely agreed.

On the day she chose to say goodbye, Hayley ensured everything was in order so Roy would be protected. Surrounded by love, she slipped away peacefully, leaving Roy and the rest of Weatherfield to grapple with the enormity of her loss.

For fans, her passing was more than a storyline – it was a reminder of her courage, her love, and those small, mischievous moments that made Hayley Cropper unforgettable. Even now, her memory continues to touch the heart of the cobbles.

