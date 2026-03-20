Coronation Street follow-up: Daniel backs the Driscolls over Megan, but spoilers suggest a change of heart ahead

In Friday night’s episode of Coronation Street (March 20), things took a dramatic turn for Daniel Osbourne as he ordered Adam to step away from Megan’s case – making it clear he’s no longer convinced of her innocence.

After discovering Megan had secretly been hiding her pregnancy, Daniel confronted her head-on, leading to the collapse of their relationship. In a shock move, he then aligned himself with the Driscolls, determined to see Megan face the consequences of her actions. Has he truly switched sides for good?

Daniel and Megan split (Credit: ITV)

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Daniel turned against Megan in Coronation Street

Back on the cobbles, tensions were already simmering as Kit grilled Megan over the grooming allegations, with rumours spreading fast around the Street.

The situation escalated when Kit brought up Megan’s pregnancy, questioning why she’d kept it quiet. Megan insisted she didn’t want to say anything until she felt Daniel was ready to become a father.

However, the truth soon came out when Eva tipped Daniel off. Furious, he confronted Megan, demanding answers as to why she’d kept such a huge secret from him. Things went from bad to worse when Daniel asked for a DNA test to confirm he was the father – only for Megan to refuse.

Acknowledging how suspicious it looked, Daniel issued an ultimatum – take the test or their relationship was over. Megan, unimpressed by his lack of trust, chose to walk away instead.

Later, at the pub, Daniel made his stance crystal clear, insisting Adam drop Megan as a client. He revealed he now believed Sam’s claims that Megan had been involved with teen Will – and that the baby might not even be his.

Can Daniel be trusted? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers suggest Daniel’s change of heart over Megan

But if you think that’s the end of the drama, think again. Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers hint that Daniel’s loyalties might not be as clear-cut as they seem.

Sam and Hope both begin to question whether Daniel is truly on the Driscolls’ side, suspecting he could still be secretly backing Megan.

A tense family meeting meant to address Megan, her baby, and the DNA test quickly spirals out of control. Will leaps to Megan’s defence, while Maggie completely loses her temper, turning the discussion into an all-out confrontation.

Ben later attempts to calm things down, encouraging Will to attend counselling in the hope he might finally open up. But just as it looks like they might get somewhere, Kit delivers a major twist – forensic checks on both Will and Megan’s phones reveal nothing suspicious. The result leaves everyone frustrated, while Megan appears more untouchable than ever.

Meanwhile, Daniel urges Sam to go to the police, seemingly doubling down on his new position. But Hope isn’t convinced, floating the idea that Daniel could be playing both sides – a theory that quickly unsettles Sam.

With Daniel’s behaviour raising serious doubts, Sam takes no chances and ditches his phone, worried he could be being monitored.

Elsewhere, Ben opens up to Steve and Tim, admitting he regrets ever trusting Megan. And as suspicion continues to build, is Daniel genuinely against Megan, or is there more to his actions than meets the eye?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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