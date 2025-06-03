Coronation Street fans go wild as spoiler pictures reveal first look at new Platt house

Coronation Street spoiler pictures for next week have unveiled the new interior of the Platt house and fans have reacted to the pictures by taking to social media.

The Platt house went up in flames back in February, with the family having to live in Sarah’s flat until the damage was repaired.

And now, it seems that the family are about to move back into their updated and revamped home.

The house went up in flames earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

The Platt house fire in Coronation Street

In February, the Platts were being threatened by Harvey Gaskell after David owed him a serious amount of money.

Running out of options as to how to pay him back, Max decided to come up with his own solution to save the family. He then lit a petrol-soaked rag and posted it through the letterbox of the home.

With the house going up in flames, Max, Shona, Nick and Toyah’s lives were all on the line but ultimately everyone survived the ordeal.

Max ended up going to prison after the police spotted him wearing a distinctive hoodie on CCTV.

Since this, the Platts have been staying at Sarah’s until the house gets repaired. And, now, the time has come to move back in.

Fans have reacted to the new interior (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans react to new Platt house interior

New Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that the Platt house is back up and running once. Next week’s scenes will see a Platt family BBQ take place, with Lou entering the Platt house and being accused of stealing money from Shona’s bag by Maria.

In these spoiler pictures, a newly redecorated Platt house with a brown and grey colour scheme can be seen, with a painting of Audrey’s late-husband Alf on the wall. And, fans have now gone wild over the images. But, they’re not happy with the distinctive changes to new iconic Weatherfield landmark.

One fan commented: “Gah! New Platt house.”

Another fan on X replied: “It’s worse than I could have ever imagined.”

A third person then added: “What the actual… they’ve ruined it.”

A fourth shared: “It’s horrific,” while another then agreed: “It’s so ugly looking.”

It seems the new changes haven’t gone down well with fans so familiar with the old aesthetic.

