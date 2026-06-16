Coronation Street fans think major promo has already ‘ruled out’ three Theo murder suspects

After Theo was killed off in April, six official suspects were originally named on Coronation Street. However, the latest teaser suggests only three of them will actually appear at the key dinner party that looks set to expose the truth.

So, does this mean three suspects have quietly been ruled out? Or is the dinner party promo simply one big red herring designed to keep viewers guessing?

The dinner party reveals the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street set for huge Theo murder dinner party reveal

A seemingly innocent dinner party on the cobbles is set to spiral into total chaos next week. What should be a straightforward evening quickly turns into a tense, drama-filled gathering packed with accusations, confrontations and long-buried secrets coming to the surface.

As the guests settle in, the atmosphere soon shifts away from polite conversation and into something far more uneasy. Old tensions resurface and relationships are pushed to breaking point. Before long, the carefully planned evening begins to fall apart under the pressure of what each person may be hiding.

Everything builds towards one huge question hanging over the table – who killed Theo Silverton?

The truth comes out

Viewers will also be taken back through flashbacks to the night in April when Theo’s body was discovered, gradually piecing together the events leading up to his death and tightening the focus on those involved in the unfolding mystery.

The drama is set in motion when Kit discovers that Sarah has invited Todd and Summer over for dinner. Never one to miss an opportunity to stir things up, he decides to expand the guest list himself, bringing Maria and Gary into the mix and making sure tensions are guaranteed to rise.

Once everyone is under the same roof, things quickly begin to unravel. Glasses smash, tempers flare, and accusations are thrown across the table. And, Maria openly accuses Gary and Sarah of having an affair.

As suspicions grow, Kit also begins to question what he is seeing in front of him. And, the evening races towards a shocking truth that nobody is prepared for.

The killer’s secret is due to come out soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘rule out’ three Theo murder suspects

Spoilers for Coronation Street have also dropped a key hint about the episode, teasing that someone sitting at the dinner party table has ‘blood on their hands.’

That line alone has sparked speculation among viewers, with many using it as a major clue that appears to rule out three of the original suspects.

The initial list of police suspects included Christina, Summer, Gary, Todd, Danielle and George. But Christina, Danielle and George do not appear to be present at the dinner party, according to the promo.

Because of that, some fans now believe the killer must be one of Summer, Todd or Gary, who are all still in the frame.

Taking to social media, one viewer said: “Does it [the new trailer] rule out George and Christina as the killer? It seems that way but we never know I suppose.”

Another added: “Dani too maybe?”

A third commented: “Well Christina has a storyline coming up so I doubt she is going to jail if that’s the case lol, and having George as the killer when he has been one of the best additions in recent years would have been insane so I’m glad it’s looking like it’s not him!

“Also I really don’t buy into Danielle or her son being the killer as it would be such a flop after all this build up in my opinion!”

But, who really killed Theo?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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