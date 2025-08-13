Coronation Street fans predict Gary and Theo affair in huge twist

Affairs have always been a staple in Coronation Street. Fans are now predicting another one on the cards, but not between two characters you might expect… Could Theo and Gary really be about to embark on the next shock affair?

Since Theo Silverton arrived on the cobbles earlier this year, he’s been involved in his fair share of drama.

Theo and his estranged family arrived earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Theo’s messy start in Weatherfield

Between his messy split from estranged wife Danielle (played by Emmerdale alumni, Natalie Anderson), attempts at conversion therapy from evil newcomer Theo, and daughter Millie’s fake pregnancy, he’s already made quite the impact on the cobbles.

Recently, fans have predicted his relationship with Todd will take a darker, more violent turn, with some even suggesting he’ll snap and kill departing vicar, Billy.

Now, some fans think they could have predicted another storyline on the horizon.

Earlier this week, Theo took to the builder’s yard in a rage, smashing the place up.

This came after he discovered Noah had used his family as the face for a conversion therapy leaflet.

It was Gary who found Theo, and helped him out, taking him to the Coronation Street pub the Rovers to calm down.

Gary helps Theo in Coronation Street

Gary has been helping Theo (Credit: ITV)

In July, Gary was attacked by Lou Michaelis, temporarily putting him in a coma, which led to her exit.

Aside from this relatively short storyline, it’s been awhile since the former bad boy has been up to much on the cobbles.

As he and Theo grow closer, and he went as far as to plan to hurt Noah for him, fans are speculating where this storyline could be heading next.

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Gary and Theo affair

Fans are sensing chemistry between Gary and Theo (Credit: ITV)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some fans seem to be sensing a spark between the two men.

One fan said: “Okay guys I’m sorry but Theo and Gary definitely have some chemistry. Do something about it Corrie!!”



A second added: “Why do Theo and Gary have insane chemistry? It’s actually making me uncomfortable.”

“Theo and Gary have more chemistry than Theo and Todd,” echoed a third.

While so far, it seems like Gary’s interests lie mainly in taking Noah down a peg or two, could the pair catch feelings in the process?

Stranger things have certainly happened in Weatherfield…

