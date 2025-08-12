Coronation Street fans predict Gary will strike again six years after last kill

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Gary Windass will kill again, six years after he killed Rick Neelan.

Avid viewers will remember Gary killed gangster Rick in self defence back in 2019.

Now Coronation Street fans are predicting that we’ll see that side of Gary again and that he’ll kill villain Noah Hedley.

Gary has killed before (Credit: ITV)

Who did Gary Windass kill in Coronation Street?

Back in 2019, Rick Neelan was released from prison and immediately demanded Gary pay him £9,000 that he secretly owed him.

As the two men did battle, Rick told Gary that he had kidnapped Sarah Platt. He told Gary to meet him in the woods if he wanted to see Sarah again.

Once there, Gary spotted that a grave had been dug. It was soon revealed that Rick had been planning on burying Gary alive. The two men fought, with Rick seemingly getting the upper hand.

However, viewers later discovered that Gary had actually managed to fight back and kill Rick, with him being shown burying the body.

Three years later, Rick’s ex wife Laura found out the truth. As she didn’t have long to live, she decided to confess to the crime so that Gary would be around to look after her daughter Kelly.

Gary also played a part in the death of Rana Habeeb who died also in 2019 as a result of the factory roof collapse.

Viewers think Gary will kill again to defend friend Theo (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Gary will kill again

Recent Coronation Street scenes have seen Gary team up with Theo Silverton at work and the two men have formed a friendship.

This week, Gary was shocked to find the builder’s yard had been trashed by Theo. Theo was in a bad place after seeing a picture of his family on a flyer for Noah’s church group.

Fortunately, Gary was understanding and provided a listening ear for Theo, who told him about Noah’s conversion therapy. Gary then promised to take the matter into his own hands and make sure Noah wouldn’t get away with his behaviour.

Now fans are wondering if Gary will get revenge on Noah Hedley on his friend’s behalf.

“Gary is going to kill Noah, isn’t he?,” wrote one fan on X. With another adding: “Gary is turning vigilante? Wonderful.”

A third fan said: “Gary & Theo off to dig a hole in the woods. Dont forget to take off Noah‘s watch.”

With Billy Mayhew set to leave the soap, a fourth fan commented: “When Gary kills Noah and they blame it on Billy…”

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand a Jenny and George romance ahead of show exit

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.