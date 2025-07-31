Coronation Street’s Natalie Anderson teases major fallout after Noah and Danielle romance is confirmed

Corrie star Natalie Anderson has opened up on her character Danielle’s relationship with Noah and has teased that a major fallout could be on the horizon.

Danielle first popped up on Coronation Street in April as the secret wife of Theo Silverton, who was involved with Todd Grimshaw at the time.

Theo and Danielle’s marriage is now over, and Danielle has moved on with Noah Hedley – but Natalie has hinted that their relationship might not be genuine.

Danielle has struggled with Todd and Theo’s relationship (Credit: ITV)

Danielle dates Noah in Coronation Street

Following the revelation that Theo wants to pursue a relationship with Todd Grimshaw, Danielle was understandably devastated.

But she seemingly quickly jumped straight back into the dating pool and started seeing Noah, a man from the church who had previously practiced conversion therapy on Theo.

Scenes this week see Todd discover this new relationship and he is quick to reveal all to Theo.

Theo is understandably angry at this latest development as he sees Noah as a bigot and doesn’t want him involved with his family.

When Theo tries to warn Danielle off Noah, a big argument breaks out. The children get involved, with Miles accusing Todd of breaking up his family.

Miles goes to punch Todd, but Theo jumps in the way and ends up accidentally striking his son. This triggers Danielle into telling Theo he can no longer see the children.

But is this what she was hoping for when she took up with Noah?

Major fallout is ahead, teases Natalie Anderson (Credit: ITV)

Natalie Anderson teases Corrie fallout

Natalie Anderson has teased that Danielle may not be “committing wholeheartedly” to this relationship with Noah.

“It’s such a rushed relationship, she had the fling with Jason then this is another big thing. There’s two things happening,” she said. “One is trying to show Theo what he’s missing with his family life, this is what he’s throwing away.

“And there might be an element of her trying to fill the void. Danielle and Theo were married for 19 years, that’s a huge amount of time. I’ve been with my husband 20 years and can’t even imagine him not being around. It’s a little bit of a rebound.”

On whether Danielle is just using Noah, Natalie said: “While she cares for Noah but is not completely committing wholeheartedly, she is kind of drawing this out a little bit. If there’s an opportunity to be around Theo, she will take it.

“On the one hand she wants to do the right thing by her kids. But the right thing for her would be for their dad to come home and she’s not going to give up on that.”

Ultimately Danielle wants her family back together, but is allowing Noah to fill the void in the mean time. Natalie added: “Noah is so disappointed in Theo and his choice because he’s so devoutly religious. Noah is angry and thinks if you don’t want to take care of this amazing family, I will.

“He is stepping up to the plate, looking after Danielle and the children, keeping them in the faith, providing a happy, stable relationship.”

With Danielle seemingly playing both men, it’s all bound to blow up eventually.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

