Coronation Street fans predict upcoming whodunnit for Noah with multiple suspects

Coronation Street fans have predicted that conversion therapist Noah will be killed off in a huge whodunnit storyline.

Todd Grimshaw recently found Noah carrying out a conversion therapy session at the community centre.

He then attacked him, with Theo then warning Noah to stay away from him and Todd.

Todd attacked Noah (Credit: ITV)

Todd attacked Noah in Coronation Street

This week on the cobbles, Noah gave Theo a flyer and asked him to join him at the community centre for a conversion therapy session.

Theo binned the flyer but Todd found it in the bin at No.11 and went over to the community centre with Billy Mayhew, expecting to find Theo there.

Theo wasn’t there, but this didn’t stop Todd from confronting Noah and trying to stop his session.

Noah then invited Todd to ‘save his soul,’ prompting Todd to lash out at him and attack him.

One of the event attendees then recorded the altercation on their phone as Billy guided Todd out of the venue.

Todd then returned home and told Theo Silverton what had gone on, with Theo then demanding Noah stay away from him and his partner.

Noah wouldn’t hear of Theo being his true self though and warned him that he’d continue to try to ‘save him as a sinner.’

Does Noah have a huge target on his back? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts huge whodunnit for Noah

With Todd, Billy, Theo and George already expressing their disgust of Noah and his practices, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Noah will be killed off in a whodunnit.

One fan commented: “I sense a new whodunnit with Noah coming up. Lots of suspects who have motive to kill him – Billy, Todd, Theo, George. Things could get interesting.”

Another hoped: “My blood boils watching this storyline. Noah is awful, hopefully someone will give him a taste of his own medicine.”

A third viewer added: “Noah is defo in danger, he has lots of enemies.”

A final fan shared: “Another murder on the Street in the weeks to come. Crazy cult god is going for a sleep with the fish. That’s what I think is going to happen then it’s a whodunnit.”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!