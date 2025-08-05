Coronation Street fans come up with ‘very logical’ way Glenda and George could be the new Rovers owners – and we love it!

Coronation Street fans have come up with a new storyline for George and Glenda Shuttleworth – and it sees them owning the Rovers Return.

Corrie fans will remember that George and Glenda had a battle over their late dad Archie’s will last year, with George having hid Glenda’s inheritance from her.

George eventually agreed to let his sister have his house to stop her taking half his funeral business. But fans have now pointed out that Glenda doesn’t actually live in said house, so have suggested she sell it in order to buy the pub.

Glenda was angry that George lied to her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans plot for Glenda to be landlady

After Jenny and Daisy sold the pub, Carla became the new owner, with Glenda taking on the role of bar manager. But a dedicated fan has come up with a way that Glenda could be more than just the manager – and we love it!

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote a lengthy post about Glenda and George’s forgotten house. They said: “Why couldn’t they have written a storyline where Glenda sells that mahoosive house neither she nor her brother live in and use the money from that to buy the Rovers? [short answer: it’s too logical]

“I don’t know why I’ve only just thought of this now but it is a totally believable way that Glenda could get the money to buy the Rovers. And it gets rid of the plot hole of ‘who even lives in that house anyway?’

“I’m sure she’d give some of the money from the sale to George (even if he did technically give the house to her) but surely even after that she’d be able to afford putting in a good offer on the Rovers. And I think George would take a lesser cut if it helped her out in doing so too.”

Another user jokingly replied: “No way, that would never happen. Where’s the depression and misery in it?”

Glenda is currently the bar manager (Credit: ITV)

Who will take over the Rovers?

However, it looks like Glenda will not get her chance as recent reports have revealed that Eva Price will return to the Street and become the new Rovers landlady.

Eva left Coronation Street for France seven years ago with daughter Susie for a fresh start. This came after Susie’s dad Aidan took his own life.

Carla, the current owner of the pub, is Aidan’s half-sister, so there is likely a stream of communication between her and Eva.

The Sun also reported this week that Eva will not be returning alone, with Shameless star Aaron McCusker set to join the soap as Eva’s new husband.

Only time will tell what this means for Glenda and if we’ll see anything done with the house.

