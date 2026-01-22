Coronation Street fans fume as soap sparks backlash with ‘Hollyoaks-style’ music ending

Coronation Street viewers were left scratching their heads last night after the soap made an unexpected music change that hasn’t exactly struck the right note.

During Wednesday night’s episode (January 21), Corrie rounded things off with a song playing over a montage of scenes – a move that longtime fans aren’t used to seeing on the cobbles. And judging by the reaction online, many weren’t impressed.

Coronation Street experiment with music at end of episode

The closing moments of the episode saw the Driscoll family sitting down together for a surprisingly calm dinner. Yes, calm – a rare sight given recent events.

With Ben’s health worsening, Maggie Driscoll and Eva Price made the shock decision to put their bitter feud on hold and call a truce for his sake. As the family raised a glass to the moment, music began to play over the scene – Hey Now by London Grammar.

The song continued as the episode cut to a devastated Kevin, before moving on to Carla at home comforting a drunk Lisa. As Lisa drifted off to sleep, Carla admitted she still loved her, revealing that Lisa’s public show of affection at the Chariot Square Hotel had reminded her of what first drew her to her. The episode then faded out.

Corrie fans accuse soap of ‘copying Hollyoaks’ over music choice

While the scenes themselves were packed with emotion, the musical addition didn’t sit well with a number of viewers, who felt it clashed with Corrie’s traditional style.

Some fans were quick to compare the move to Hollyoaks, with calls for Coronation Street to stick to what it does best rather than experimenting with new tricks.

One viewer wrote on X: “What’s with the music? It’s not Hollyoaks! With the awful Maggie etc, are they trying to ruin Corrie?”

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: “What’s with the music? Is this Hollyoaks now or something?”

A third added: “Why have the ITV soaps started putting music over parts of the episodes? This ain’t Hollyoaks.”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan commented: “Background music during some episodes of Corrie and Emmerdale need to stop. It’s not needed and viewers don’t like it. Leave that to Hollyoaks!!”

Safe to say, the musical experiment has caused some upset – and plenty of Corrie fans are hoping it’s a one-off rather than a sign of things to come.

