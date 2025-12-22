Coronation Street follow-up: Eva’s hidden news sparks huge Christmas fallout

Tonight on Coronation Street (Monday, December 22), Eva and Adam huddled in private to revisit a decision they’d made years ago. One that’s been quietly simmering ever since.

When Susie voiced her Christmas wish for a sibling, Eva Price couldn’t hold it in any longer and poured her heart out to Adam. The conversation soon turned to the massive secret she’s been keeping from Ben for years.

And this secret is set to trigger a whole load of fireworks at the Christmas dinner table for the family.

Eva’s got a guilty conscience (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price’s secret in Coronation Street

Tonight on the cobbles, the Driscolls were getting into the Christmas spirit when little Susie revealed her festive wish – a baby sister (or brother, if it came to that).

Ben teased that the timing was a bit tight with Christmas so close, but then dropped a surprising suggestion to Eva. Maybe they should try for a baby together. Eva froze, struggling to keep her composure, before slipping out to the pub beer garden to let her emotions show in front of Adam.

There, Adam reminded her that she ‘had no choice,’ referencing a decision they’d made years ago. A choice that suddenly made the idea of Eva becoming a mum seem impossibly complicated.

Eva started to regret it, telling Adam that maybe she could’ve tried to be a mum to another baby.

Keeping her past decision a secret from Ben, Eva also agreed to protect Adam by continuing to keep it a secret during a sweet and touching moment (their hands were literally touching).

Poor Adam feared that Ben would get his revenge his he found out what they’d done all those years ago… And, it wouldn’t be pretty.

Eva writes a secret letter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease huge Driscoll fallout

Coronation Street’s Christmas week is set to implode, spoilers reveal, as the Driscoll family lunch turns into a minefield of suspicion, jealousy and dangerous secrets. Maggie Driscoll can barely hide her contempt as Ben and Eva play the perfect couple, exchanging gifts and turning the festive charm all the way up.

When Daniel arrives at the pub with Bertie and a present for Megan, Maggie wastes no time insisting they stay, instantly putting Will on edge.

But it’s Eva who’s spiralling. As Adam presents Alya with a stunning necklace and drops the bombshell suggestion that they move in together (with Maggie Driscoll keeping a firm eye on them), Eva realises something far more terrifying. Her secret letter has vanished. Yes, the one Adam encouraged her to write. Desperate and shaken, she turns to Adam for comfort. She’s unaware though that Ben is watching closely and starting to connect the dots.

By the time lunch is served, tensions are icy, accusations hang in the air and a Secret Santa gift sends shockwaves through the room. Before the dust settles, someone is thrown out of the pub. And, moments later, Evelyn stumbles upon a shocking discovery in the ginnel… Eek.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

