Coronation Street fans fear Julia Goulding is leaving soap after ‘worrying’ social media post

Coronation Street fans have spotted a potential ‘clue’ that Shona Platt star Julia Goulding could be leaving the soap.

The actress has starred on the soap as Shona since 2016, but fans are concerned for her future on the show.

After nine years in Weatherfield, is she about to step down from the role?

Julia’s had new headshots taken (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding shares major ‘update’ with fans

Over on the cobbles, Shona is taking a break from being at the centre of the drama after a chaotic start to the year.

This year saw a huge fire break out in the Platt house, where Max actually ended up going to prison for starting it.

And, the Platt family also had to deal with Harvey Gaskell threatening them.

The threat was so big that David had actually arranged a hit and run in a bid to end his own life and free his family from danger. Fortunately for Shona though, David survived (although doctors did briefly lose him for a second.)

Now that Shona’s been a little quiet on the cobbles in the last month or so, Julia Goulding had some updated headshots done and shared them onto her Instagram page.

This week, photographer Dan Collins shared a new headshot of Julia, captioning the post: “Had the privilege of having the extremely talented @julia_goulding in the studio recently for some new portraits, here’s one from a whole bunch of amazing shots we got together!”

But, what does this mean for her future on Coronation Street?

Is she leaving? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear Julia Goulding is leaving soap

After seeing Julia’s new headshot, fans are worried that this might be a huge ‘clue’ that Julia’s leaving Coronation Street behind for new opportunities.

One fan on Instagram commented: “Pls don’t be leaving xxxxx”

Another person exclaimed: “You better not be leaving, @julia_goulding!!”

A third follower stated: “Whenever an actor gets new headshots, it’s a sign they are leaving their current role. Will be sad to see Shona leave Corrie.”

But, while fresh headshots can sometimes signal that a soap star is flying the Soap World nest, it’s also not uncommon for actors to switch up their headshots now and then just to keep them current and up-to-date.

As there has been no official announcement or other signs to suggest that Julia is leaving Corrie anytime soon, fans shouldn’t be too worried yet.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.