Coronation Street fans beg for Peter Barlow to return for romance with Maria Connor

Coronation Street fans have already been begging for Peter Barlow to return for Maria after her recent row with Gary.

Gary and Maria’s marriage is on the line after Lou kissed Gary on Monday night (June 16).

With Gary now off to stay at his mum’s for a bit, fans are already pairing Maria up with someone else.

Gary and Maria are on the rocks (Credit: ITV)

Gary and Maria’s marriage on the line in Coronation Street

Gary’s not been happy with Maria’s behaviour recently and she hasn’t been happy with his. Not being a fan of Lou, Maria’s warned Gary not to give her the time of day but Gary won’t listen.

He’s formed quite the friendship with Lou Michaelis and hasn’t shied away from being her shoulder to cry on.

At the Platt family BBQ, Maria ended up being accused of pushing Lou through a glass table. She was later arrested for ABH after Lou’s son Brody reported her.

With Sally and Tim reporting Lou to social services after having some concerns for Joanie and Shanice, Lou then asked Gary if he could have a word with the couple.

She then kissed him but he pulled away and told her that nothing could happen as he was married to Maria.

With Lou blackmailing him and threatening to tell Maria what happened, Gary then headed home to pack his bags.

He then told Maria that he was heading to his mum’s and that Maria was breaking their marriage ‘all by herself.’

Could Peter return? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Peter Barlow returns for Maria romance

With Maria and Gary’s marriage struggling right now, Coronation Street fans are now calling for Peter Barlow to return to the cobbles and get with Maria.

One Coronation Street fan wrote: “Get Peter Barlow back and she can date him instead.”

A second fan commented: “We need a Peter return, it’s been too long,” while a third suggested: “They could revisit their romance.”

Maria and Peter had a short romance in 2007 but could Peter soon return from his sailing adventures and come back to the cobbles for Maria once more?

Read more: Coronation Street: Lou connected to Rick Neelan? Fan theory

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!